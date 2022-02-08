Trading stocks - page 2
Sorry that I mentioned my broker's name; but I didn't want to discuss about any broker. I just want to find out how to get live U.S. equity market datafeed into MT5 so that I can run third-party analytical tools. It seems that MT5 has to be bridged to a broker. But I'm confused by MT5 offering market datafeed service in MT5 platform. Does it mean that if I purchase it, then I do not need to bridge to a broker? Thanks for any further clarifications.
I already replied here:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading stocks
Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.03 06:17
The charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade (US stocks symbols for example), the name of the symbols and the time of the price on the charts - all those are related to the brokers only (one broker is providing some symbols, the other brookers - not).
There are a lot of Metatrader brokers so use google to find something for yourself according to the criterias you selected.
My example.
I like to read Forbes articles (I am receiving them on the way as rss links).
And I was reading the following:
Sorry Robinhood: Sundial Growers Could Be 79 Days From Nasdaq Delisting
I like to know about Sundial Growers.
And I want to check their charts.
Because it is interesting for me.
All I need to do is to find the broker which is proposing their stock chart.
I found one broker (I checked many brokers by creating demo accounts because it is just few seconds to do to create demo account directly from Metatrader with most of the brokers).
Yes, they are right in the article -
Because it is interesting for me: I like to read some articles about the stocks having their charts in my MT5.
----------------
If you need "some bridges" and so on - you should program it (or use Freelance service to order what you want in "step by step" way for example).
But if you are going to use MT5 with your money so you must be confortable with this software.
Because what I am explaining here = well-known knowledge (means: most of the traders know about it).
But if you do not know so how will you use your money with something (with MT5) which you do not know how to use and what to do with?
So, if symbol for Sundial is not provided by my broker, I cannot trade it unless I open another account with a broker who provides it? Then, I may end up with having multiple brokers in order to trade a wide range of U.S. stocks. This sounds ridiculous as I have to put my capital in multiple accounts and pay multiple fees with brokers (some brokers charge account maintenance fee, inactivity fee, etc.)
But, you still haven't answered second part of my question:
Why live datafeed service is provided withing MT5 platform? I don't want to trade using MT5 (I have another trading platform); I simply want live data in MT5 for third party scanning and trade setup alert tools.
Sorry, I'm new to MT5 and have not yet figured out how to make use of MT5.
You can try to open demo account with many brokers to find the symbols you want.
You can see how many brokers I tried (demo accounts; it is free, means: we do not need to deposit money) when I wanted to find some symbols to trade and/or for technical analysis for example:
My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
----------------
Why live datafeed service is provided withing MT5 platform? I don't want to trade using MT5 (I have another trading platform); I simply want live data in MT5 for third party scanning and trade setup alert tools.
The brokers are buying those live datafeed services for Metatrader (and it is their choice about which datafeed provider to use).
We as the traders can not select datafeed provider. We can select the broker.
Because Metatrader as the trading software is provided for us/traders by the brokers.
Yes, we (traders) receive Metatrader from the brokers.
And we/traders are here on the forum for several reasons:
----------------
Selecting good broker is very difficult process.
One of the main criteria is datafeed and datafeed quality.
The traders are spending days and weeks and more to select the broker for themselves (so you can not do it "in one day").
----------------
As I understand you are trying to find some ready-to-use solution for your project.
But I think - you will need some programmers for this project to be done in anyway.
----------------
Because it is "money World", and no one care about what you/we want and what you/we do not want.
You can just explain everything in technical way, after that - you can find the coder who can do it (it is very difficult part of the project to find the right coder), and pay.
I know it because I am not a coder, and I am paying to the coders as well.
Sergey,
Thanks very much for your detailed explanations. After further exploitation, I don't think MT5 fits my needs for now. MT5 should, in the future like some other platforms, offer datafeed without involving brokers.
Sorry that I mentioned my broker's name; but I didn't want to discuss about any broker. I just want to find out how to get live U.S. equity market datafeed into MT5 so that I can run third-party analytical tools. It seems that MT5 has to be bridged to a broker. But I'm confused by MT5 offering market datafeed service in MT5 platform. Does it mean that if I purchase it, then I do not need to bridge to a broker? Thanks for any further clarifications.
Metatrader platform differs a lot compared for more serious trading platforms like IB. For end user biggest difference is there is no any kind of tick database exist ie. you do not download any pricedata.
Selection of instruments available differs between all MT brokerage houses (most of them are just market makers and not actually brokers at all).
If you need only core indexproducts from US market like SPX, NDX, Russell2000 most have them by default but price tickdata will differ a bit from realworld data, for instance compared for interactive brokers.
If you need MT platform for more wide selection of instruments and equities from US market, I know only two metatrader houses having more serious selection. Some metatrader marketmakers offers more asian / australian market instruments.
The BIGGEST disadvantage with all metatrader dealers is that you will not have access to any US market internal intervals needed ie. you can forget them all like $NYMO, $NASI. $VIX, $VXX, TRIN, TRIX, TICK, McCellan etc. etc. etc.
For this reason metatrader brokerages does not have much clients trading books or blackpools and you do not have any orderbooks either to view balace of power and list goes on and on. Same goes for volume, not exist / available. For price action trader it is not suitable for this reason.
So, it might be extremely limited what you are looking but clarify what you actually need to see from US market via Meta platform.
Hi there,
I am new here and i want to trade stocks rather than forex/currency. I have not been able top find out where and how buy/sell platform
Anyone please guide me
Thanks \
JC