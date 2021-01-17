Problem uploading my EA to the market #property strict error
- Cast the datetime with (int) to coerce its value into your array, and back to datetime when you fetch it.
I have compiled using #Property strict and I get the following warning message: "Possible loss of data due to type conversion in line 320 column 36
Hello,
the orderlist variable is 'int'
The ordertime parameter is 'datetime'
you can to use (but test it if work as you want)...
orderList[orderCount-1][0]=(datetime)OrderOpenTime();
I tried this line of code and I get the same warning message as before
-
(datetime)OrderOpenTime();
The cast does nothing — OOT is already a datetime.
-
int OrderList[][2]Cast it to an int.
