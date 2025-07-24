Error 4066 HELP
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 2019.05.20
The function linked to, opens a hidden chart for the symbol/TF in question (if not already open), thus updating history, and temporarily placing the symbol on Market Watch (if not already there), so SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID) or MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_BID) don't also return zero on the first call.
- Your code is looping continuously. You must check and return so the history can be updated.
- Your code is looping continuously. You must check and return so the history can be updated.
Thank you very much for the reply and sorry for the error.
I have one last question, during the testing with the strategy tester, is it possibile to download history data from other markets. The function download_history() will loop infinitely because there is no history data(error 4073).
Is this a limitation of the strategy tester itself?
Wrong. It will loop until history is downloaded. Then there will be no 4073
Wrong. It will loop until history is downloaded. Then there will be no 4073
That's strange, while in the strategy tester if i put the function download_history inside a while loop like this:
while(!download_history(NULL, PERIOD_M5));
It just loops infinitely (except when i put PERIOD_M1, but only because i set the strategy tester on PERIOD_M1).
I tried to backtest with downloaded tick data from tickstory, but the files that i put in tester/history will throw error 4074, except for the file that has the timeframe of the strategy tester settings.
- Your code is looping continuously. You must check and return so the history can be updated.
Thanks William always post about 4066/4073. I wish to get those error codes by calling iMA() or iStochastic() etc, however I got value 0 with no error in the end.
So, how could I know if the value is correct in this case?
1. Should I get iTime() before calling iMA() or iStochastic()? or
2. Should I calculate how much bars are required for iStochastic() and then call iTime() with x bars more shifted?
How could I determine the value 0 is actual 0 or is invalid data?
Thanks again for all the discussion about handling 4066/4073.
test results:
If iStochastic() needed, call iTime() with k-period + d-period as shift
Hi!.
I'm asking for help, because i'm not really understanding what should i do to avoid error 4066.
Basically, my goal is to store the value of iTime and iBars inside some variables right when the bot gets initialized.
The problem is that i cannot do initialize the variables in the OnInit() function, because it triggers this error and for other reasons.
So i tried to initialize them on the OnTick() function, but this triggers the error too.
And i even tried to wait until it stops giving the error, like so:
With this approach the values stored inside the variables are TOTALLY WRONG.
I do not really know what to do.
Thanks for reading and thanks in advance for your help.