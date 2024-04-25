Can someone help me fix my EA trailing stop loss
I always use Styler:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectName | //| Copyright 2020, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> //--- create an instance of CTrade CTrade trade; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- we calculate the Ask price double Ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits); //--- if we have no open positions if(PositionsTotal()<1) //open a test position 10 microlot ()dont do this on real account) trade.Buy(0.20,NULL,Ask,(Ask-1000 *_Point),(Ask+500 *_Point),NULL); //--- call the trailing stop module CheckBreakEvenStop(Ask); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CheckBreakEvenStop | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CheckBreakEvenStop(double Ask) { //--- check all open positions for current symbo for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>0; i--) //count all currency pair positions { string symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i); //Get position symbol if(_Symbol==symbol) //if chart symbol equal position suymbol { //--- get the ticket number ulong PositionTicket=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET); //--- get the position buy price double PositionBuyPrice=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN); //--- if current ask price is 200 points above buy price if(Ask > (PositionBuyPrice + 200* _Point)) { //--- MODIFY the stop loss trade.PositionModify(PositionTicket,PositionBuyPrice,0); } }// if loop closed }// end for loop }// end breakeven stop function //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
This code is much easier to read.
Please do not forget to attach the code as a file
Great...
1. i used your Styler and modified the figure for trailing stop from 200 to 1000 points.
2. since i need 2 Trailing stops, 1 for Buy and 1 for Sell, i renamed ''CheckBreakEvenStop''
For Buy positions i renamed to ''CheckBuyBreakEvenStop''
For Sell positions i renamed to ''CheckSellBreakEvenStop''
3. i called the trailing stop module for buy positions on line 221 like this
//--- check signal close SELL and open BUY if (MaonRsiBuffer[1]<=30 ) if (MaonRsiBuffer[2]>29 ) { m_need_close_sells=true; m_need_open_buy=true; //--- call the trailing stop module CheckBuyBreakEvenStop(Ask); return; }
then called the trailing stop module for sell positions on line 231
//--- check signal close BUY and open SELL if (MaonRsiBuffer[1]>=75 ) if (MaonRsiBuffer[2]<77 ) { m_need_close_buys=true; m_need_open_sell=true; //--- call the trailing stop module CheckSellBreakEvenStop(Bid); return; }
the code compiled with no errors but the Trail stop is not active i am not sure why. could you check for me why its not trailing.
Here is the full code
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MARSI EA stoploss n trailSL.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, Brian M Jaka | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, Brian M Jaka" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh> #include <Trade\AccountInfo.mqh> //--- CPositionInfo m_position; // object of CPositionInfo class CTrade m_trade; // object of CTrade class CSymbolInfo m_symbol; // object of CSymbolInfo class CAccountInfo m_account; // object of CAccountInfo class //--- input parameters input group "RSILevels" input int InpLower = 85; input int InpUpper = 15; input group "MA" input int Inp_MA_ma_period = 7; // MA Slow: averaging period input int Inp_MA_ma_shift = 0; // MA Slow: horizontal shift input ENUM_MA_METHOD Inp_MA_ma_method = MODE_SMA; // MA Slow: smoothing type input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_MA_applied_price = PRICE_CLOSE; // MA Slow: type of price input group "RSI" input int RSIPeriod = 6; // period of RSI input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price = PRICE_CLOSE; // type of price input group "Additional features" input int InpTakeProfitPts = 100; //Take profit points input int InpStopLossPts = 10000; //Stop loss points input double InpOrderSize = 0.20; //Order size input bool InpPrintLog = false; // Print log input ulong InpDeviation = 10; // Deviation input ulong InpMagic = 931302198; // Magic number //--- bool m_need_close_buys = false; // close all BUY positions bool m_need_close_sells = false; // close all SELL positions bool m_need_open_buy = false; // open BUY position bool m_need_open_sell = false; // open SELL position datetime m_prev_bars = 0; // "0" -> D'1970.01.01 00:00'; //------declare variables int HandleMA; // variable for storing the handle of the iMA indicator int HandleRSI; // variable for storing the handle of the iRSI indicator int HandleMAonRSI; // Handle of 7 Moving average of RSI bool Trigger; //signal //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- ResetLastError(); if(!m_symbol.Name(Symbol())) // sets symbol name { Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: CSymbolInfo.Name"); return(INIT_FAILED); } RefreshRates(); //--- m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic); m_trade.SetMarginMode(); m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(m_symbol.Name()); m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation); //---create timer EventSetTimer(60); int maPeriod = 7; int rsiPeriod = 6; //Calculations of indicators //Calculating the handle for Moving average HandleMA = iMA(Symbol(),Period(), maPeriod,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE); if (HandleMA==INVALID_HANDLE) return(INIT_FAILED); //Calculating the handle for RSI HandleRSI = iRSI(Symbol(),Period(), rsiPeriod,PRICE_CLOSE); if (HandleRSI==INVALID_HANDLE) return(INIT_FAILED); //Calculating the handle for Moving average of the RSI HandleMAonRSI = iMA(Symbol(),Period(), maPeriod,0,MODE_SMA,HandleRSI); if (HandleMAonRSI==INVALID_HANDLE) return(INIT_FAILED); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //---destroy timer EventKillTimer(); if (HandleMA!=INVALID_HANDLE) IndicatorRelease(HandleMA); if (HandleRSI!=INVALID_HANDLE)IndicatorRelease(HandleRSI); if (HandleMAonRSI!=INVALID_HANDLE)IndicatorRelease(HandleMAonRSI); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //We calculate the Ask price double Ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits); //We calculate the Bid price double Bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits); //--- Condition for closing BUY positions OR SELL positions if(m_need_close_buys || m_need_close_sells) { int count_buys = 0; int count_sells = 0; CalculateAllPositions(count_buys,count_sells); //--- if(m_need_close_buys) { if(count_buys>0) { ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_BUY); return; } else m_need_close_buys=false; } //--- if(m_need_close_sells) { if(count_sells>0) { ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_SELL); return; } else m_need_close_sells=false; } } //--- OPEN BUY POSITION if(m_need_open_buy) { if(!RefreshRates()) return; //--- check volume before OrderSend to avoid "not enough money" error (CTrade) double free_margin_check=m_account.FreeMarginCheck(m_symbol.Name(), ORDER_TYPE_BUY, m_symbol.LotsMin(), m_symbol.Ask()); double margin_check=m_account.MarginCheck(m_symbol.Name(), ORDER_TYPE_BUY, m_symbol.LotsMin(), m_symbol.Ask()); if(free_margin_check>margin_check) { if(InpPrintLog) Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", OK: ","Signal BUY"); m_trade.Buy(m_symbol.LotsMin(),m_symbol.Name(),m_symbol.Ask(),(Ask-InpStopLossPts *_Point)); } m_need_open_buy=false; } //--- OPEN SELL POSITION if(m_need_open_sell) { if(!RefreshRates()) return; //--- check volume before OrderSend to avoid "not enough money" error (CTrade) double free_margin_check=m_account.FreeMarginCheck(m_symbol.Name(), ORDER_TYPE_SELL, m_symbol.LotsMin(), m_symbol.Ask()); double margin_check=m_account.MarginCheck(m_symbol.Name(), ORDER_TYPE_SELL, m_symbol.LotsMin(), m_symbol.Ask()); if(free_margin_check>margin_check) { if(InpPrintLog) Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", OK: ","Signal SELL"); m_trade.Sell(m_symbol.LotsMin(),m_symbol.Name(),m_symbol.Bid(),(Bid+InpStopLossPts *_Point)); } m_need_open_sell=false; } //--- we work only at the time of the birth of new bar datetime time_0=iTime(m_symbol.Name(),Period(),0); if(time_0==m_prev_bars) return; m_prev_bars=time_0; //--- //---create buffers double maBuffer[]; double rsiBuffer[]; double MaonRsiBuffer[]; int bufferNumber = 0; int cnt; int required = 2; int start = 1; cnt = CopyBuffer(HandleMA,bufferNumber,start,required,maBuffer); if (cnt<required) return; cnt = CopyBuffer(HandleRSI,bufferNumber,start,required,rsiBuffer); if (cnt<required) return; cnt = CopyBuffer(HandleMAonRSI,bufferNumber,start,required,MaonRsiBuffer); if (cnt<required) return; ArraySetAsSeries(MaonRsiBuffer,true); int start_pos=0,count=6; if(!iGetArray(HandleMAonRSI,0,start_pos,count,MaonRsiBuffer)) { m_prev_bars=0; return; } //--- check signal close SELL and open BUY if (MaonRsiBuffer[1]<=30 ) if (MaonRsiBuffer[2]>29 ) { m_need_close_sells=true; m_need_open_buy=true; //--- call the trailing stop module CheckBuyBreakEvenStop(Ask); return; } //--- check signal close BUY and open SELL if (MaonRsiBuffer[1]>=75 ) if (MaonRsiBuffer[2]<77 ) { m_need_close_buys=true; m_need_open_sell=true; //--- call the trailing stop module CheckSellBreakEvenStop(Bid); return; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Refreshes the symbol quotes data | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool RefreshRates() { //--- refresh rates if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates()) { if(InpPrintLog) Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","RefreshRates error"); return(false); } //--- protection against the return value of "zero" if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0) { if(InpPrintLog) Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","Ask == 0.0 OR Bid == 0.0"); return(false); } //--- return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get value of buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool iGetArray(const int handle,const int buffer,const int start_pos, const int count,double &arr_buffer[]) { bool result=true; if(!ArrayIsDynamic(arr_buffer)) { if(InpPrintLog) PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, this a no dynamic array!",__FILE__,__FUNCTION__); return(false); } ArrayFree(arr_buffer); //--- reset error code ResetLastError(); //--- fill a part of the iBands array with values from the indicator buffer int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,buffer,start_pos,count,arr_buffer); if(copied!=count) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code if(InpPrintLog) PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, amount to copy: %d, copied: %d, error code %d", __FILE__,__FUNCTION__,count,copied,GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } return(result); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate all positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateAllPositions(int &count_buys,int &count_sells) { count_buys = 0; count_sells = 0; for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic) { if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) count_buys++; else if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) count_sells++; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close positions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ClosePositions(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type) { for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) // returns the number of current positions if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i)) // selects the position by index for further access to its properties if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==InpMagic) if(m_position.PositionType()==pos_type) if(!m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket())) // close a position by the specified m_symbol if(InpPrintLog) Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: ","CTrade.PositionClose ",m_position.Ticket()); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CheckBreakEvenStop for buy trades | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CheckBuyBreakEvenStop(double Ask) { //--- check all open positions for current symbo for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>0; i--) //count all currency pair positions { string symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i); //Get position symbol if(_Symbol==symbol) //if chart symbol equal position suymbol { //--- get the ticket number ulong PositionTicket=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET); //--- get the position buy price double PositionBuyPrice=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN); //--- if current ask price is 200 points above buy price if(Ask > (PositionBuyPrice + 1000* _Point)) { //--- MODIFY the stop loss m_trade.PositionModify(PositionTicket,PositionBuyPrice,0); } }// if loop closed }// end for loop }// end breakeven stop function //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CheckBreakEvenStop for sell trades | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CheckSellBreakEvenStop(double Bid) { //--- check all open positions for current symbo for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>0; i--) //count all currency pair positions { string symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i); //Get position symbol if(_Symbol==symbol) //if chart symbol equal position suymbol { //--- get the ticket number ulong PositionTicket=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET); //--- get the position sell price double PositionSellPrice=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN); //--- if current bid price is 1000 points below sell price if(Bid < (PositionSellPrice - 1000* _Point)) { //--- MODIFY the stop loss m_trade.PositionModify(PositionTicket,PositionSellPrice,0); } }// if loop closed }// end for loop }// end breakeven stop function //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Trailing should always be launched - for trailing it does not matter what signals from the indicator.
Its not trailing on that EA i have used strategy tester but no movement. Can you check for me what it is i am missing.
'PositionModify' is trailing. Trailing does not depend on any indicators. Trailing does not care what the indicators show there - the main task of trailing is to pull up Stop Loss to the price. Therefore, you need to throw this block away:
//--- check signal close SELL and open BUY if (MaonRsiBuffer[1]<=30 ) if (MaonRsiBuffer[2]>29 ) { m_need_close_sells=true; m_need_open_buy=true; //--- call the trailing stop module CheckBuyBreakEvenStop(Ask); return; } //--- check signal close BUY and open SELL if (MaonRsiBuffer[1]>=75 ) if (MaonRsiBuffer[2]<77 ) { m_need_close_buys=true; m_need_open_sell=true; //--- call the trailing stop module CheckSellBreakEvenStop(Bid); return; }
I changed the code as follow (as suggested). you still have to adjust the stops, I get the error message ... invalid stops ....
//--- check signal close SELL and open BUY if (MaonRsiBuffer[1]<=30 ) if (MaonRsiBuffer[2]>29 ) { m_need_close_sells=true; m_need_open_buy=true; return; } //--- check signal close BUY and open SELL if (MaonRsiBuffer[1]>=75 ) if (MaonRsiBuffer[2]<77 ) { m_need_close_buys=true; m_need_open_sell=true; return; } //--- call the trailing stop module CheckBuyBreakEvenStop(Ask); //--- call the trailing stop module CheckSellBreakEvenStop(Bid);
You did not specify: Do you get an error for trailing a BUY or SELL position?
I removed those blocks.
I had set my Stop loss to 10000 points below entry for Buy and Trailing stop loss at 5000 points right.
The reason why i am saying its not trailing or working is because the trade is getting into profit for over 5000 points and Stop loss still remains at 10000 points below entry.
When price traces back, its passing through entry all the way until it hits the stop loss (10000pnts).
That means trail stop was supposed to move 5000 up when price from entry moved over 5000, thats what i expected.
Otherwise i would have made 5000 pnts loss in this case if Trail stop had worked.
Thats how i understand it. Maybe i am having a problem somewhere
i have also changed by putting this Check trailing stop function under the OnTick like this.
void OnTick() { //We calculate the Ask price double Ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits); //We calculate the Bid price double Bid=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID),_Digits); //--- call the trailing stop module CheckBuyBreakEvenStop(Ask); //--- call the trailing stop module CheckSellBreakEvenStop(Bid);
It does not give me errors, but even if i remove the functions still no errors.
the trailing stop is not showing any movements either.
thats my worry
when price moves 5000 points in profit i expect to see the trail stop going up 5000 but its not going up on my strategy tester
I coded a Simple Trail Stop EA from a tutorial video that i found on the net.
It compiled successfully with no errors. Here it is below.
So i modified its parameters to use mine from the EA.
Now its giving me two errors;
'CheckBreakEvenStop' - undeclared identifier
'Ask' - some operator expected
I understand that i did not declare 'CheckBreakEvenStop' on that simple trail template on top and 'Ask' did not give me any problem.
But i am a bit confused why i have to declare this identifier and why an operator is missing on my EA code below.
In fact i am not sure where and how i have to declare 'CheckBreakEvenStop', neither for 'Ask'
So i need your help to get this Trailing Stop working as soon as EA opens a position.
For 'Bid' i will use your solution