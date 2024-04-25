Can someone help me fix my EA trailing stop loss - page 3
May you help me with at least a clue how to solve this
Before placing Stop Loss and Take Profit, it is the USER who must think with his own head. You are solely responsible for the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Before setting these levels you should check the specification of the symbol. Checking the symbol specification - in the ' Market Watch ' window, right click and the 'Specification' menu.
Oook. Which parameters in the specification window should i then use to determine how i calculate tp and sl?
See all properties. Read the article: The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
***
In 'points':
the code:
Use the button to insert the code
Use the button to insert the code
'PositionModify' is trailing. Trailing does not depend on any indicators. Trailing does not care what the indicators show there - the main task of trailing is to pull up Stop Loss to the price. Therefore, you need to throw this block away:
Hi Vladmir, the code has been submitted by someone deleted above. you have replied to the person and said as, Therefore, you need to throw this block away:. The full code works with tester but it shows attached to the chart also but it doesn't show both indicators RSI and MA line in RSI section. It does not create the trade in the demo chart. Can you please advise. Thank you.
+++ Has Anybody else similar error or RSI and MA and trade doesn't show in the demo chart? +++