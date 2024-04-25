Can someone help me fix my EA trailing stop loss - page 3

May you help me with at least a clue how to solve this
The EA is still printing error [invalid stops] after you normalized tp and sl. 
Could it be that Trail stop, step, sl or tp is too close to the pricing with Trailing Stop

 
Before placing Stop Loss and Take Profit, it is the USER who must think with his own head. You are solely responsible for the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. Before setting these levels you should check the specification of the symbol. Checking the symbol specification - in the ' Market Watch ' window, right click and the 'Specification' menu.

Oook. Which parameters in the specification window should i then use to determine how i calculate tp and sl?

From trading this strategy manually when i trade boom/ crash 500 i use sl of 5000 points which is equivalent to $1. 

Now honestly i am not sure where exactly to make the changes because i have been changing figures for InpStopLoss and InpTakeProfit.
The error is still coming. I am a bit confused.

And one more thing, did you leave InpTrailingStop (25) and Step (5) in pips or points?
 
Oook. Which parameters in the specification window should i then use to determine how i calculate tp and sl?

See all properties. Read the article:  The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market


And one more thing, did you leave InpTrailingStop (25) and Step (5) in pips or points?

In 'points':

points

the code:

//--- Points (1.00045-1.00055=10 points)
   m_stop_loss                = InpStopLoss                 * m_symbol.Point();
   m_take_profit              = InpTakeProfit               * m_symbol.Point();
   m_trailing_stop            = InpTrailingStop             * m_symbol.Point();
   m_trailing_step            = InpTrailingStep             * m_symbol.Point();
hello my EA's  CheckBreakEvenStop doesn't work. please help me
 
Use the button Codeto insert the code 

  
   #include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
   CTrade trade;
void OnTick()
  {
  double ask=NormalizeDouble(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK),_Digits);
  
  if(PositionsTotal()<1)
  
  trade.Buy(0.01,NULL,ask,(ask-200*_Point),(ask+200*_Point),NULL);
  
  CheckBreakEvenStop(ask);
  
  
  }
void CheckBreakEvenStop(double ask)
   {
   for (int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
   {
   
      string symbol=PositionGetSymbol(i);
      
      if(_Symbol==symbol)
      {
      
         ulong positionticket=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TICKET);
         
         double positionbuyprice=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN);
         
         if(ask > (positionbuyprice + 100* _Point))
         {
            trade.PositionModify(positionticket,positionbuyprice,0);
            }
            }
            }
            }
         
  

  
 
Use the button to insert the code 

i sent it
 
'PositionModify' is trailing. Trailing does not depend on any indicators. Trailing does not care what the indicators show there - the main task of trailing is to pull up Stop Loss to the price. Therefore, you need to throw this block away:

Hi Vladmir, the code has been submitted by someone deleted above. you have replied to the person and said as, Therefore, you need to throw this block away:. The full code works with tester but it shows attached to the chart also but it doesn't show both indicators RSI and MA line in RSI section. It does not create the trade in the demo chart. Can you please advise. Thank you.

+++ Has Anybody else similar error or RSI and MA and trade doesn't show in the demo chart? +++

