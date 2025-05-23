How to get #property version from EA?
#define VERSION "1.32" #property version VERSION string strategyName = "My Indicator V" + VERSION; string shortStrategyName = "MI" + VERSION;
My problem is that I name my files like "My indicator 1.32.mq4" and then this is readable in properties as "My Indicator 1.32 1.32".
Of course i keep sources of different revisions, so they must have logical names.....
Any help for that? :)
My problem is that I name my files like "My indicator 1.32.mq4" and then this is readable in properties as "My Indicator 1.32 1.32".
Of course i keep sources of different revisions, so they must have logical names.....
Any help for that? :)
My problem is that I name my files like "My indicator 1.32.mq4" and then this is readable in properties as "My Indicator 1.32 1.32".
Of course i keep sources of different revisions, so they must have logical names.....
Any help for that? :)
Your code is a great idea to start with - thanks.
Regarding the EA file version numbering I switched to MQL5 storage so I don't need the manual file-name based numbering anymore. Versioning is done by SubVersion now. Great advantage is that I can compare differences of my source files very easily.
What a productive thread, 2 quoestions, 3 answers!
Thanks guys!
Regarding the EA file version numbering I switched to MQL5 storage so I don't need the manual file-name based numbering anymore. Versioning is done by SubVersion now. Great advantage is that I can compare differences of my source files very easily.
Yes. Also it's possible to install a version control system locally, for example, Git. Some people may be worried about "sharing" their code with 3-rd parties. You know, sometimes even great and secure services get hacked and then we see, for example, nude celebrities photos from their private albums ;-).
Hi,
within the EA it is simple to get the name of my EA using following code:
But I couldn't figure out to get the version number of the version #property field. Is there a similar way to get the version number? My workaround at the moment is a #define after the version number but that's not really satisfying and looks like this:
Kind Regards
Resurrecting this dated thread because I, too, would like to do just that -- read the #property version for using dynamically inside my MQL programs... Is that possible? If so, how?
Just as explained in post #1, use macro substitution instead. This is my rendition ...
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #define MName "Renko Cross" #define MVersion "0.5 alpha" #define MBuild "2022-06-15 13:30 WEST" #define MCopyright "Copyright \x00A9 2022, Fernando M. I. Carreiro, All rights reserved" #define MProfile "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/FMIC" #define MCommentCode "RC1" //--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #property strict #property version MVersion #property description MName #property description "MetaTrader Expert Advisor (Build "MBuild")" #property copyright MCopyright #property link MProfile //---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Hi,
within the EA it is simple to get the name of my EA using following code:
But I couldn't figure out to get the version number of the version #property field. Is there a similar way to get the version number? My workaround at the moment is a #define after the version number but that's not really satisfying and looks like this:
Kind Regards