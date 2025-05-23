How to get #property version from EA? - page 2
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Just as explained in post #1, use macro substitution instead. This is my rendition ...
Regarding to:
May I know there is a way to define the MBuild dynamically during build time?
Instead of hardcode it every time.
Regarding to:
May I know there is a way to define the MBuild dynamically during build time?
Instead of hardcode it every time.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/namedconstants/compilemacros
I forgot that in that post the build information was placed in the description, not in the version. But that doesn't matter in the context of your question.
I forgot that in that post the build information was placed in the description, not in the version. But that doesn't matter in the context of your question.
Thank you!!!