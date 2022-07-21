Switch off EA temporary to stop it opening more trades

New comment
 
Hi

I have a hedging expert advisor running and it has currently opened many trades in both directions. I wanted to know if I switch off the auto trading button on mt4 to stop it opening more buy trades and hopefully it will recover on the sell side. When I switch the EA back on when it's back in the sell trades, will it still carry on from the previous open trades and manage them? I am hoping that if the market drops back to the sell trades it may recover. I'm worried as I may lose free margin. 

Thanks
Mez
 

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button).

Unless you have that EAs code we can only guess.

 
maxim12345:
Hi

I have a hedging expert advisor running and it has currently opened many trades in both directions. I wanted to know if I switch off the auto trading button on mt4 to stop it opening more buy trades and hopefully it will recover on the sell side. When I switch the EA back on when it's back in the sell trades, will it still carry on from the previous open trades and manage them? I am hoping that if the market drops back to the sell trades it may recover. I'm worried as I may lose free margin. 

Thanks
Mez

if you have the source code of your expert the best thing would be to have an option coded into it that could automatically stop open new orders and only work with current open when a certain equity/margin load emerges. Switching off terminal 'Auto Trading' will completely switch off the expert itself including it's functions...not i good idea in my opinion.

Source code? if Yes ---> visit Freelance and have something like i mentioned coded into it

Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
  • www.mql5.com
I need Fractal breakout Alert once candle closed previous fractals. Alert only opposite breakout only. Any alert will send the notifications to telegram. Any other details will send you later.. ajhahaga ahahah ahahbha hahaha ahahah hahha . Hhh. Hjj. $$x We have an indicator that shows BUY and SELL signals. We need a bot which will make BUY when...
 
maxim12345:
Hi

I have a hedging expert advisor running and it has currently opened many trades in both directions. I wanted to know if I switch off the auto trading button on mt4 to stop it opening more buy trades and hopefully it will recover on the sell side. When I switch the EA back on when it's back in the sell trades, will it still carry on from the previous open trades and manage them? I am hoping that if the market drops back to the sell trades it may recover. I'm worried as I may lose free margin. 

Thanks
Mez

Sure, It can be coded as a trading rule.

But if you are not a coder, you can do it manually by using common setting as shown below:


you can force the EA to open either only Long or Short.

After the condition is stable, you can turn it back to Long & Short as normal.

*However, if the EA change its Magic Number each time after initialized, then... oh well.. you need a new EA. I guess.

 
thank you Ahmed yes the magic number always stays the same i.e the expert id is 555 on all the open trades and past closed trades. So simple switching it off via the properties of the expert advisor is my best option?  
 
maxim12345:
Hi

I have a hedging expert advisor running and it has currently opened many trades in both directions. I wanted to know if I switch off the auto trading button on mt4 to stop it opening more buy trades and hopefully it will recover on the sell side. When I switch the EA back on when it's back in the sell trades, will it still carry on from the previous open trades and manage them? I am hoping that if the market drops back to the sell trades it may recover. I'm worried as I may lose free margin. 

Thanks
Mez

Easy and fast way: try it on demo platform.

If the software is well coded, when you deactivate autotrading, EA should not work.
When you activate it again, it should restart working, opening trades only if actually it needs

 
Marco Montemari:

Easy and fast way: try it on demo platform.

If the software is well coded, when you deactivate autotrading, EA should not work.
When you activate it again, it should restart working, opening trades only if actually it needs

Hi Marco the EA was coded for a real account so can't run on a demo unfortunately
New comment