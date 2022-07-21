Switch off EA temporary to stop it opening more trades
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code (using Code button).
Unless you have that EAs code we can only guess.
if you have the source code of your expert the best thing would be to have an option coded into it that could automatically stop open new orders and only work with current open when a certain equity/margin load emerges. Switching off terminal 'Auto Trading' will completely switch off the expert itself including it's functions...not i good idea in my opinion.
Source code? if Yes ---> visit Freelance and have something like i mentioned coded into it
Sure, It can be coded as a trading rule.
But if you are not a coder, you can do it manually by using common setting as shown below:
you can force the EA to open either only Long or Short.
After the condition is stable, you can turn it back to Long & Short as normal.
*However, if the EA change its Magic Number each time after initialized, then... oh well.. you need a new EA. I guess.
Easy and fast way: try it on demo platform.
If the software is well coded, when you deactivate autotrading, EA should not work.
When you activate it again, it should restart working, opening trades only if actually it needs
