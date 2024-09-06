Using EA on VPS
This is explanation about MQL5 VPS (and about some limitations too):
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
---------------
To make it shorter:
- Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
- Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts - from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you want).
- Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
---------------
- www.mql5.com
And you can see VPS journal/logs to know: it was sucessful or not, and which error and why if not.
So, you can attach your EA(s) to the chart(s) and synchronize with the MQL5 VPS.
And you can see VPS journal/logs to know: it was sucessful or not, and which error and why if not.
Hi Surgey,
Do you know if it's possible for me to get the EA properties pulled from your VPS to your local machine?
I've accidentally reset my MT4 on my local machine and now all my customized EA properties are default. Is there a way to download the them from the VPS? I'm hoping that since I haven't migrated that they'll still be customized, and not the new default ones.
Thanks
What do you mean properties?
If you mean your EA settings, you can retrieve them (better in MT5), in the Experts MQL5 VPS Journal, at the time of the migration.
thank you!
How is about working EA which is attached to one chart - but trading from 9 pairs... do I need to upload all these charts to make MT5 trade on VPS?
I do not know ... but I think - it should work (if it is not used any dll for example).
Anyway, if you have free minutes so you can try - attach EA to every chart or to one chart only (because "empty" chart can not be migrated).
For example, I still have some free minutes (it is MT5):
Hello, interesting topic. I would also like to transfer my EA to the MQL5 VPS and have the following question:
Yes, of course.
