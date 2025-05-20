Paypal is not available for making a deposit on MQL5
It's back friends. I got a reply from the service desk that there was some technical difficulty and now it is working. I confirmed that paypal is back.
No, it isn't back or it is gone again.
Vic,
unable to confirm on my end, double checked and attempted to purchase utility.
Mql5 team,
As of 12/11/2020 EST 2:19 am paypal is NOT available as a deposit method after log in with my user id.
Could you please remediate at your earliest convenience as experiencing issue purchasing MT4 indicators/EAs/utilities with alternative methods.
Thank you. Alex.
I think we should contact the service desk again.
>> https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
>> Payment issue
This actually means that PayPal is history here.
No it does not.
It means that Paypal will possibly be available again for this in the future, but it's not expected to be anytime soon.
Harakos1805: Any plans on making Paypal available again?
Support Team (Service Desk): It is possible, but not in the near future.
Basically Most English speaking countries cannot use Credit/debit cards or paypal to deposit into mql5
"Basically Most English speaking countries cannot use Credit/debit cards. "Visa and Mastercard are not approved(declined by issuing bank)"
I had the same problem. I turned out that it didn't accept my secure code (PIN code). After i changed my Secure Code to a new 6-digit number everything went through correctly.
Hope this helps.
PS: MQL: I would prefer to get Paypal back as a payment option !
