Paypal is not available for making a deposit on MQL5

There is already a topic about the fact that withdrawals are not possible via Paypal and currently the payment option Paypal has also disappeared. Who else is bothered by this and does anyone have any idea whether this problem will be solved?
 
I am bothered by this one too since most of my transactions online and i always buy EA's and indi here using PAYPAL.
 
It's back friends.  I got a reply from the service desk that there was some technical difficulty and now it is working.  I confirmed that paypal is back.
 
No, it isn't back or it is gone again.


 
I'm also facing the same problem. Paypal is gone. I need to develop an EA and arranged funds in PayPal. Now, I don't have Paypal option to deposit funds and proceed with the procedure.
 
unable to confirm on my end, double checked and attempted to purchase utility.


As of 12/11/2020 EST 2:19 am paypal is NOT available as a deposit method after log in with my user id.


Could you please remediate at your earliest convenience as experiencing issue purchasing MT4 indicators/EAs/utilities with alternative methods.


Thank you. Alex. 

 

I think we should contact the service desk again.

Edit: Paypal will most likely not be offered in the near future. See German thread
 
This actually means that PayPal is history here.

No it does not.

It means that Paypal will possibly be available again for this in the future, but it's not expected to be anytime soon.

 

Harakos1805: Any plans on making Paypal available again?

Support Team (Service Desk): It is possible, but not in the near future.

But if you can't use it for several months (3, 6, 9, ...?) or even years (1, 2, ...?), it's practically history. Especially since they haven't even assured that it will come back at all.
 
I think we should contact the service desk again.

Basically Most English speaking countries cannot use Credit/debit cards or paypal to deposit into mql5

 

"Basically Most English speaking countries cannot use Credit/debit cards. "Visa and Mastercard are not approved(declined by issuing bank)"

I had the same problem. I turned out that it didn't accept my secure code (PIN code). After i changed my Secure Code to a new 6-digit number everything went through correctly.

Hope this helps.

PS: MQL: I would prefer to get Paypal back as a payment option !

