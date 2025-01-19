VPS not connected to signal server - page 3
Did you migrate/synchronize your subscription to the VPS?
Means: you set everything in your home Metatrader in correct way and you synchronized with VPS?
I've been trying everything you say as well, still not connecting has to be MQL signal server issue.
For reference MT4 signal 'Artifact' is the only one that is still working for me even after restart terminal it still works. EloTrading, Moustache, New 2000, Sapipa, Perfect Score, Tradium, FxInvesting are the 7 others that still don't work, haven't for the last 5-7 hours. Moustache is MT5 signal the rest are MT4...
Tried everything you mentioned plus plenty more
Signal Subscription : Active
VPS Migration : Migrate Signal Done
MQL 5 community : Logged In
Signal : Enabled Real time Signal Subcription
Many users facing the same problem right now, kindly check with Metatrader server, instead of checking problem with us.
It's a technical mql5 probelm only, everything is in the log
Many users facing the same problem right now, kindly check with Metatrader server, instead of checking problem with us.
jylim92, 2020.12.02 08:21Yes everything set in correct way, look other users is facing the same problem right now, obviously it is metatrader server problem.
Eric Gimonet, 2020.12.02 08:24
Same problem here.
My forex provider is working fine, vps too.
It's a problem coming from mql5 only
I will send the link to this thread to the service desk and to ask them to check the general connection to the signal server from MQL5 VPS.
Thank you Sergey
But please note - the service desk is fixing in case they have the proofs enought related to the issue.
I mean: screenshots of the logs are not enough to prove this issue, and this words "My forex provider is working fine, vps too" should be ignored by the service desk because no proof for anything (no proofs for "working fine").
So, I just asked the service desk to check the issue in general (just in case it is the issue for everybody, and not for some users only).
Yes, I have sent the link to this thread to the service desk.
Thank you Sergey.
If you need more informations, let us you.
I can send screenshot and every informations needed.
I asked the service desk about this situation in general (and they already replied that they are checking it).
But if it is the issue just for some users only so - read my post #26 about the proofs.
I mean:
It is how all the users should report/post about possible issue.
Proof is here :
No connexion to signal.
Activity on signal:
No activity from my side.