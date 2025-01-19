VPS not connected to signal server - page 2
Heres a screenshot from 4 of my clients, all just trying to reconnect, was working fine yesterday and no settings had changed on server or terminal (other than migrating one account to a MQL5 Virtual server for testing):
It may be related to this settings (enable real time subscription, and subchronize once again):
Not this problem, just tried it again, in journal log appears 2020.12.02 15:08:30.375 Signal '6540364': connecting to signal server
Because if you sucessfully migrated the subscription to VPS - journal log in Metatrader has nothing to do with it (all the information should be found in the journal of VPS in case you migrated the subscription sucessfully).
journal log of your home Metatrader, or journal log of VPS?
Both VPS Journal Log and Metatrader Journal log appear the same
2020.12.02 08:11:23.591 Signal '6540364': connecting to signal server
2020.12.02 08:06:23.329 Signal '6540364': connecting to signal server
2020.12.02 08:01:23.086 Signal '6540364': connecting to signal server
2020.12.02 07:56:23.982 Signal '6540364': connecting to signal server
Did you migrate/synchronize your subscription to the VPS?
Means: you set everything in your home Metatrader in correct way and you synchronized with VPS?
Yes everything set in correct way, look other users is facing the same problem right now, obviously it is metatrader server problem.
Same problem here.
My forex provider is working fine, vps too.
It's a problem coming from mql5 only