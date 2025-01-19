VPS not connected to signal server - page 5
I hope that it is general issue and it will be fixed.
As to proofs ...
A lot of the users are not telling the true -
Can the users to be trusted in case of many of them are lying all the time telling about the bug but in reality - it is not?
So, I hope that it is the genetral bug and it will be fixed.
If not so - each user may open separated thread to explain the possible issue with all the proofs provided.
It is how all things work here sorry.
2020.12.02 17:23:00.717 Signal '6540364': synchronization finished successfully
2020.12.02 17:23:00.747 Trades use Hosting Service to speed up the execution - 2.73 ms via 'MQL5 London 01 (MQL5.community)' instead of 185.27 ms
Lost a lot of money due to MQL Server Error, does MQL give refund?
it seems that it is coming back little by little. someone from my team has just been connected! maybe it takes a little while ...
I am connected
I am connected
Maybe it is done for you but not for all....
maybe it's because the time the server starts up again ...? I do not know ?
same account.... signal connection is still trying to connect but nothing happen...............
Account signals came back one at a time over 30mins or so, guessing they have been restarting\resetting multiple servers at their end... 100% MQL5.com issue as I didn't do anything on my end to resolve in the end just had to wait for them to fix it. really bad it took 7-8 hours to resolve for something that I have quite a bit invested in doesn't give me confidence at all!
I would love but don't expect compensation though a subscription credit would be the least they could do for those that had the issues? Risking or losing thousands $$$ when we are paying for a service that can be down for hours... :(