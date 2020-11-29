MT5 updated version not working!
It is the reason:
Because the support of MT5 for 32 systems was stopped two years ago (and the MT5 will not be updated anymore).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Error when installing Metatrader 4 or 5 in Mac HELP PLEASE!
Marco vd Heijden, 2018.03.24 08:39
Your wine is still in windows XP mode.
You need to go into settings and set it to windows 7 or higher.
I found the posts of admins (which were made two years ago):
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
32-Bit vs. 64-Bit Operating Systems for MetaTrader5
Renat Fatkhullin, 2017.02.20 19:19
We are fully focused on the exclusion of the 32 bit versions of MT5 programs:
- since July 1, 2017: we will cease to produce 32 bit versions of managerial terminals
- since July 1, 2017: we will start an active demand to switch all 32 bit versions running on a 64 bit environment
- since 1 January 2018: completely stop support of all operating systems, which are lower than Windows 7
- from January 1, 2018: we will cease to update the 32-bit version of client terminals
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 1755
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.01.18 11:08
We recommend anyone who has long been using 32-bit Wine for MetaTrader 5 due to the past incompatibility with the 64-bit terminal to upgrade Wine to the latest 64-bit version and re-install MetaTrader 5 in 64 bits.
Besides, make sure to set the Wine compatibility mode to at least Windows 7 instead of the default Windows XP. No more updates for Windows XP/2003/Vista will be released.We are also halting the development of the 32-bit versions of the MetaTrader 5 terminals. The updates for 32-bit MetaTrader 5 are to be completely stopped soon.
Hello,
Thank you very much for your help!
I have tried this but unfortuately it still doesnt work..i cannot upgrade even when using wine. I am not sure why..does this just mean my mac is old or something...any other suggestions?
I found the posts of admins (which were made two years ago):
Hello,
Thank you very much for your help!
I have tried this but unfortuately it still doesnt work..i cannot upgrade even when using wine. I am not sure why..does this just mean my mac is old or something...any other suggestions?
You can wait for some other user to help (who is having more experience in Mac for example), or wait for Mac installation package from MetaQuotes:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Renat Fatkhullin , 2020.11.20 16:28In a couple of weeks, there will be ready-made MT4 and MT5 packages for MacOS.
Sergey Golubev:
I am not using Mac so I can not help in practical way.
You can wait for some other user to help (who is having more experience in Mac for example), or wait for Mac installation package from MetaQuotes:
Thanks again! its about time they did that i kept motivaje version for many years now just to be able to use it
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hello i hope someone can help me as i am stuck and have tried everything possible
i was using mt5 when it randomly shut down and when i tried to log in it kept saying failed and simply wouldn't let me.
it seems that my server has disconnected on my mac but i am not sure why? the number 0 appears on the bottom right corner. i am currently using mt4 which works fine so im guessing mt5 doesnt work as there is apparently a new version? this application also works on my brothers comptuer so it has nothing to do with proxy address/internet
this is what appears on my screen
someone PLEASE HELP