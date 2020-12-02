Why my stop loss amount is more than 3x bigger than calculated? - page 2

New comment
 
Poker_player:

I understand it is, but I want to know what to expect from backtests. So still please help me understand how those number came up :)

Check the swap charges of your broker, every broker has a page in their website that updates these charges daily.

Swaps are not fixed and vary between brokers, so I can't give you any exact numbers or information.

Holding a short USDJPY 0.79 lot position for 2 weeks can be quite expensive.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Check the swap charges of your broker, every broker has a page in their website that updates these charges daily.

Swaps are not fixed and vary between brokers, so I can't give you any exact numbers or information.

Holding a short USDJPY 0.79 lot position for 2 weeks can be quite expensive.


I have checked and made my calculatiosn based on this. As you can see it is -8.077 points. I just do not know if metatrader uses this current value for backtest or it has swap data for each day.

 
Poker_player:


I have checked and made my calculatiosn based on this. As you can see it is -8.077 points. I just do not know if metatrader uses this current value for backtest or it has swap data for each day.

Is not -8.077 points, its $8.077 per 1 lot per day, so make the calculations for 0.79 lots over 2 weeks.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Is not -8.077 points, its $8.077 per 1 lot per day, so make the calculations for 0.79 lots over 2 weeks.

If I calculate this way:

8.077*0.79*17 = 108.47411 from swap

 50+ 108.47411  = 158.47 

Still big difference from 175.48

But one interesting thing noticed - another position size calculator calculates bigger loss for same size:


If my soss from position is 77.6 + 108.47 =  186.07

Not maching but much closer to 175.48.

So maybe babypips calculator is wrong?  And also my script position size calculator. My script calculated 0.79 for 0.5 % position - as baby pips.

But dailypriceaction position size calculator shows as babypips:


So then it means attached to chart position size calculator is wrong which I use? Really now not getting. That one attached to chart made loss value more real :) But it does not match 3 other position size calculators.

 
Poker_player:

If I calculate this way:

8.077*0.79*17 = 108.47411 from swap

 50+ 108.47411  = 158.47 

Still big difference from 175.48

But one interesting thing noticed - another position size calculator calculates bigger loss for same size:


If my soss from position is 77.6 + 108.47 =  186.07

Not maching but much closer to 175.48.

So maybe babypips calculator is wrong?  And also my script position size calculator. My script calculated 0.79 for 0.5 % position - as baby pips.

But dailypriceaction position size calculator shows as babypips:


So then it means attached to chart position size calculator is wrong which I use? Really now not getting. That one attached to chart made loss value more real :) But it does not match 3 other position size calculators.

Don't expect to find the exact amount, swap charges change daily.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Don't expect to find the exact amount, swap charges change daily.

Yea, swaps change daily but then what swap values MT4 takes? I have tried function to get swap running on those old days, it gets same swap as current one. I checked also history center, it does not show anything about swap.



On MT4 indicator in prev post I have entered wrong SL.


so its good I see.

 

Found there is OrderSwap() function which gets swap at current time. So printed it over time. And I see it adds values different by days. Not clear where does it get those values. And it adds on different hours which also is weird.


2020.11.21 21:55:55.015 2020.02.06 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 11:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:38.255 2020.02.06 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 10:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:37.338 2020.02.06 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 09:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:36.422 2020.02.06 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 08:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:35.506 2020.02.06 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 07:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:35.506 2020.02.06 07:00:00  Tester: stop loss #1 at 109.972 (109.955 / 109.991)

2020.11.21 21:55:34.592 2020.02.06 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 06:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:33.675 2020.02.06 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 05:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:32.754 2020.02.06 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 04:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:31.833 2020.02.06 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 03:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:30.919 2020.02.06 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 02:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:30.002 2020.02.06 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 01:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:29.086 2020.02.06 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 00:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:28.171 2020.02.05 23:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 23:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:27.253 2020.02.05 22:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 22:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:26.334 2020.02.05 21:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 21:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:25.419 2020.02.05 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 20:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:24.502 2020.02.05 19:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 19:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:23.586 2020.02.05 18:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 18:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:22.665 2020.02.05 17:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 17:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:21.745 2020.02.05 16:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 16:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:20.829 2020.02.05 15:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 15:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:19.911 2020.02.05 14:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 14:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:18.994 2020.02.05 13:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 13:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:18.075 2020.02.05 12:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 12:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:17.159 2020.02.05 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 11:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001

2020.11.21 21:55:16.244 2020.02.05 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 10:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:15.329 2020.02.05 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 09:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:14.410 2020.02.05 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 08:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:13.495 2020.02.05 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 07:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:12.573 2020.02.05 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 06:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:11.654 2020.02.05 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 05:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:10.738 2020.02.05 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 04:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:09.824 2020.02.05 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 03:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:08.906 2020.02.05 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 02:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:07.989 2020.02.05 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 01:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:07.075 2020.02.05 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 00:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:06.157 2020.02.04 23:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 23:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:05.242 2020.02.04 22:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 22:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:04.328 2020.02.04 21:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 21:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:03.411 2020.02.04 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 20:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:02.489 2020.02.04 19:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 19:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:01.570 2020.02.04 18:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 18:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:55:00.656 2020.02.04 17:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 17:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:59.739 2020.02.04 16:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 16:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:58.823 2020.02.04 15:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 15:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:57.907 2020.02.04 14:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 14:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:56.994 2020.02.04 13:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 13:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:56.079 2020.02.04 12:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 12:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:55.160 2020.02.04 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 11:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:54.243 2020.02.04 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 10:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:53.326 2020.02.04 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 09:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:52.405 2020.02.04 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 08:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:51.485 2020.02.04 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 07:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:50.570 2020.02.04 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 06:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:49.654 2020.02.04 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 05:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:48.737 2020.02.04 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 04:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:47.818 2020.02.04 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 03:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:46.901 2020.02.04 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 02:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:45.986 2020.02.04 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 01:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001

2020.11.21 21:54:45.071 2020.02.04 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 00:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:44.154 2020.02.03 23:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 23:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:43.239 2020.02.03 22:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 22:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:42.318 2020.02.03 21:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 21:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:41.402 2020.02.03 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 20:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:40.486 2020.02.03 19:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 19:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:39.569 2020.02.03 18:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 18:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:38.652 2020.02.03 17:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 17:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:37.737 2020.02.03 16:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 16:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:36.824 2020.02.03 15:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 15:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:35.907 2020.02.03 14:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 14:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:34.992 2020.02.03 13:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 13:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:34.075 2020.02.03 12:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 12:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:33.157 2020.02.03 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 11:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:32.236 2020.02.03 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 10:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:31.321 2020.02.03 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 09:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:30.403 2020.02.03 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 08:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:29.485 2020.02.03 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 07:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:28.571 2020.02.03 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 06:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:27.652 2020.02.03 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 05:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:26.735 2020.02.03 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 04:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:25.819 2020.02.03 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 03:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:24.903 2020.02.03 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 02:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:23.987 2020.02.03 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 01:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001

2020.11.21 21:54:23.069 2020.02.03 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 00:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001

2020.11.21 21:54:22.148 2020.01.31 23:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 23:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001

2020.11.21 21:54:21.232 2020.01.31 22:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 22:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001

2020.11.21 21:54:20.317 2020.01.31 21:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 21:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001

2020.11.21 21:54:19.402 2020.01.31 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 20:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001

2020.11.21 21:54:18.486 2020.01.31 19:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 19:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001

2020.11.21 21:54:17.567 2020.01.31 18:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 18:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001

2020.11.21 21:54:16.651 2020.01.31 17:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 17:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001

2020.11.21 21:54:15.736 2020.01.31 16:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 16:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:14.819 2020.01.31 15:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 15:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:13.903 2020.01.31 14:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 14:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:12.985 2020.01.31 13:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 13:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:12.064 2020.01.31 12:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 12:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:11.148 2020.01.31 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 11:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:10.232 2020.01.31 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 10:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:09.316 2020.01.31 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 09:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:08.400 2020.01.31 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 08:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:07.484 2020.01.31 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 07:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:06.570 2020.01.31 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 06:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:05.653 2020.01.31 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 05:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:05.458 2020.01.31 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 04:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:05.229 2020.01.31 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 03:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:04.410 2020.01.31 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 02:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:02.312 2020.01.31 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 01:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:54:00.219 2020.01.31 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 00:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:53:59.893 2020.01.30 23:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 23:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:53:59.695 2020.01.30 22:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 22:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:53:59.499 2020.01.30 21:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 21:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:53:59.433 2020.01.30 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 20:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:53:59.368 2020.01.30 19:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 19:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:53:43.914 2020.01.30 18:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 18:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:53:27.143 2020.01.30 17:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 17:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:53:10.383 2020.01.30 16:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 16:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:53.618 2020.01.30 15:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 15:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:36.858 2020.01.30 14:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 14:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:36.368 2020.01.30 13:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 13:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:35.876 2020.01.30 12:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 12:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:35.385 2020.01.30 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 11:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:35.090 2020.01.30 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 10:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:34.240 2020.01.30 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 09:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:33.389 2020.01.30 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 08:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:32.534 2020.01.30 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 07:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:31.681 2020.01.30 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 06:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:30.831 2020.01.30 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 05:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001

2020.11.21 21:52:29.980 2020.01.30 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 04:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:29.132 2020.01.30 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 03:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:28.281 2020.01.30 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 02:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:27.429 2020.01.30 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 01:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:26.578 2020.01.30 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 00:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:25.728 2020.01.29 23:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 23:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:24.877 2020.01.29 22:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 22:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:24.028 2020.01.29 21:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 21:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:23.176 2020.01.29 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 20:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:22.320 2020.01.29 19:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 19:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:21.469 2020.01.29 18:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 18:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:20.617 2020.01.29 17:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 17:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:19.767 2020.01.29 16:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 16:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:18.918 2020.01.29 15:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 15:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:18.067 2020.01.29 14:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 14:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:17.214 2020.01.29 13:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 13:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:16.364 2020.01.29 12:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 12:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:15.515 2020.01.29 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 11:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:14.664 2020.01.29 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 10:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:13.815 2020.01.29 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 09:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:12.963 2020.01.29 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 08:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:12.107 2020.01.29 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 07:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:11.258 2020.01.29 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 06:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:10.408 2020.01.29 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 05:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:09.558 2020.01.29 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 04:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:08.707 2020.01.29 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 03:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:07.854 2020.01.29 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 02:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:07.003 2020.01.29 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 01:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:06.153 2020.01.29 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 00:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:05.302 2020.01.28 23:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 23:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:04.452 2020.01.28 22:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 22:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:03.600 2020.01.28 21:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 21:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:02.745 2020.01.28 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 20:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:01.890 2020.01.28 19:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 19:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:01.039 2020.01.28 18:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 18:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:52:00.186 2020.01.28 17:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 17:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:59.337 2020.01.28 16:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 16:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:58.485 2020.01.28 15:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 15:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:57.632 2020.01.28 14:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 14:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:56.782 2020.01.28 13:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 13:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:55.930 2020.01.28 12:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 12:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:55.079 2020.01.28 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 11:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:54.230 2020.01.28 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 10:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:53.382 2020.01.28 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 09:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:52.526 2020.01.28 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 08:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:51.673 2020.01.28 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 07:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:50.825 2020.01.28 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 06:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:49.975 2020.01.28 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 05:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:49.122 2020.01.28 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 04:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:48.270 2020.01.28 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 03:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:47.419 2020.01.28 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 02:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:47.224 2020.01.28 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 01:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:46.439 2020.01.28 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 00:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:45.391 2020.01.27 23:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 23:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:44.802 2020.01.27 22:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 22:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:43.232 2020.01.27 21:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 21:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:41.131 2020.01.27 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 20:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:39.033 2020.01.27 19:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 19:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:36.943 2020.01.27 18:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 18:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:34.848 2020.01.27 17:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 17:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:32.755 2020.01.27 16:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 16:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:30.650 2020.01.27 15:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 15:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:28.557 2020.01.27 14:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 14:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:26.464 2020.01.27 13:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 13:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:24.369 2020.01.27 12:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 12:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:22.268 2020.01.27 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 11:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:20.174 2020.01.27 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 10:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:18.080 2020.01.27 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 09:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:15.982 2020.01.27 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 08:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:13.886 2020.01.27 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 07:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:11.786 2020.01.27 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 06:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:09.687 2020.01.27 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 05:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:07.590 2020.01.27 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 04:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:05.496 2020.01.27 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 03:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:03.404 2020.01.27 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 02:00:00 swap: -29.0327765

2020.11.21 21:51:01.295 2020.01.27 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 01:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:50:59.202 2020.01.27 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 00:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:50:57.109 2020.01.24 23:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 23:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:50:55.013 2020.01.24 22:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 22:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:50:52.916 2020.01.24 21:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 21:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:50:50.820 2020.01.24 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 20:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:50:48.729 2020.01.24 19:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 19:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:50:46.632 2020.01.24 18:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 18:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:50:40.769 2020.01.24 17:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 17:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:50:24.013 2020.01.24 16:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 16:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:50:15.629 2020.01.24 15:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 15:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:50:07.240 2020.01.24 14:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 14:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:49:58.840 2020.01.24 13:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 13:00:00 swap: -23.2262212

2020.11.21 21:49:50.417 2020.01.24 12:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 12:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:44.196 2020.01.24 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 11:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:31.571 2020.01.24 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 10:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:18.971 2020.01.24 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 09:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:17.401 2020.01.24 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 08:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:15.831 2020.01.24 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 07:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:14.257 2020.01.24 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 06:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:12.680 2020.01.24 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 05:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:11.106 2020.01.24 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 04:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:09.536 2020.01.24 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 03:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:07.960 2020.01.24 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 02:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:06.389 2020.01.24 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 01:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:04.816 2020.01.24 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 00:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:02.953 2020.01.23 23:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 23:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:49:01.444 2020.01.23 22:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 22:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:58.307 2020.01.23 21:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 21:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:57.618 2020.01.23 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 20:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:55.131 2020.01.23 19:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 19:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:53.952 2020.01.23 18:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 18:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:46.356 2020.01.23 17:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 17:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:37.905 2020.01.23 16:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 16:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:21.128 2020.01.23 15:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 15:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:04.361 2020.01.23 14:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 14:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:03.870 2020.01.23 13:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 13:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:03.380 2020.01.23 12:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 12:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:02.886 2020.01.23 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 11:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:02.392 2020.01.23 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 10:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:01.899 2020.01.23 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 09:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:01.406 2020.01.23 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 08:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:00.914 2020.01.23 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 07:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:48:00.422 2020.01.23 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 06:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:47:59.929 2020.01.23 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 05:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:47:59.438 2020.01.23 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 04:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:47:58.948 2020.01.23 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 03:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:47:58.456 2020.01.23 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 02:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:47:57.964 2020.01.23 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 01:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001

2020.11.21 21:47:57.473 2020.01.23 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 00:00:00 swap: 0

2020.11.21 21:47:57.341 2020.01.22 23:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 23:00:00 swap: 0

2020.11.21 21:47:57.276 2020.01.22 22:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 22:00:00 swap: 0

2020.11.21 21:47:56.948 2020.01.22 21:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 21:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:56.295 2020.01.22 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: open #1 sell 0.79 USDJPY at 109.870 sl: 109.972 tp: 104.200 ok

2020.11.21 21:47:56.295 2020.01.22 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: nTickValue 0.9630478538478578

2020.11.21 21:47:56.295 2020.01.22 20:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 20:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:55.640 2020.01.22 19:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 19:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:54.988 2020.01.22 18:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 18:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:54.333 2020.01.22 17:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 17:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:53.677 2020.01.22 16:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 16:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:53.020 2020.01.22 15:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 15:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:52.362 2020.01.22 14:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 14:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:51.706 2020.01.22 13:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 13:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:51.052 2020.01.22 12:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 12:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:50.398 2020.01.22 11:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 11:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:49.744 2020.01.22 10:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 10:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:49.092 2020.01.22 09:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 09:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:48.436 2020.01.22 08:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 08:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:47.781 2020.01.22 07:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 07:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:47.125 2020.01.22 06:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 06:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:46.470 2020.01.22 05:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 05:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:45.815 2020.01.22 04:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 04:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:45.161 2020.01.22 03:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 03:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:44.506 2020.01.22 02:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 02:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:43.853 2020.01.22 01:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 01:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:43.197 2020.01.22 00:00:00  adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 00:00:00 swap: -1

2020.11.21 21:47:43.196 2020.01.22 00:00:00  adx test started

2020.11.21 21:47:43.190 TestGenerator: current spread 36 used

2020.11.21 21:47:41.166 Custom indicator Custom Moving Averages USDJPY,H1: loaded successfully

2020.11.21 21:47:41.158 Custom indicator Custom Moving Averages USDJPY,H1: loaded successfully

2020.11.21 21:47:41.150 Tester: template



So it calculated 81.29 swap.


I dont know why my test now hits stop at 109.972 but its now. Maybe because of bigger spread? When I set spread to 2, then 109.938 stopped.

Ok lets calculate if sl is 109.972. 

Then for 0.79 lot loss is 77.6 + 81.29 = 158.89. Still not 175.13 :D damn. What a mistery.

 
You've got your answer, so please move on.
 

As far as i know in MT4 backtest, 1 pip spread = 10.

If you want to backtest with 2 pips spread, you must insert 20 spread in Strategy Tester.

The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
The idea of ​​automated trading is appealing by the fact that the trading robot can work non-stop for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The robot does not get tired, doubtful or scared, it's is totally free from any psychological problems. It is sufficient enough to clearly formalize the trading rules and implement them in the algorithms, and...
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
You've got your answer, so please move on.

Did I miss something?

I still do not see my calculations matching at least closely to the loss in backtester.

123
New comment