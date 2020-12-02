Why my stop loss amount is more than 3x bigger than calculated? - page 2
I understand it is, but I want to know what to expect from backtests. So still please help me understand how those number came up :)
Check the swap charges of your broker, every broker has a page in their website that updates these charges daily.
Swaps are not fixed and vary between brokers, so I can't give you any exact numbers or information.
Holding a short USDJPY 0.79 lot position for 2 weeks can be quite expensive.
I have checked and made my calculatiosn based on this. As you can see it is -8.077 points. I just do not know if metatrader uses this current value for backtest or it has swap data for each day.
I have checked and made my calculatiosn based on this. As you can see it is -8.077 points. I just do not know if metatrader uses this current value for backtest or it has swap data for each day.
Is not -8.077 points, its $8.077 per 1 lot per day, so make the calculations for 0.79 lots over 2 weeks.
Is not -8.077 points, its $8.077 per 1 lot per day, so make the calculations for 0.79 lots over 2 weeks.
If I calculate this way:
8.077*0.79*17 = 108.47411 from swap
50+ 108.47411 = 158.47
Still big difference from 175.48
But one interesting thing noticed - another position size calculator calculates bigger loss for same size:
If my soss from position is 77.6 + 108.47 = 186.07
Not maching but much closer to 175.48.
So maybe babypips calculator is wrong? And also my script position size calculator. My script calculated 0.79 for 0.5 % position - as baby pips.
But dailypriceaction position size calculator shows as babypips:
So then it means attached to chart position size calculator is wrong which I use? Really now not getting. That one attached to chart made loss value more real :) But it does not match 3 other position size calculators.
Don't expect to find the exact amount, swap charges change daily.
Yea, swaps change daily but then what swap values MT4 takes? I have tried function to get swap running on those old days, it gets same swap as current one. I checked also history center, it does not show anything about swap.
On MT4 indicator in prev post I have entered wrong SL.
so its good I see.
Found there is OrderSwap() function which gets swap at current time. So printed it over time. And I see it adds values different by days. Not clear where does it get those values. And it adds on different hours which also is weird.
2020.11.21 21:55:55.015 2020.02.06 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 11:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:38.255 2020.02.06 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 10:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:37.338 2020.02.06 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 09:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:36.422 2020.02.06 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 08:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:35.506 2020.02.06 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 07:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:35.506 2020.02.06 07:00:00 Tester: stop loss #1 at 109.972 (109.955 / 109.991)
2020.11.21 21:55:34.592 2020.02.06 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 06:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:33.675 2020.02.06 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 05:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:32.754 2020.02.06 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 04:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:31.833 2020.02.06 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 03:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:30.919 2020.02.06 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 02:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:30.002 2020.02.06 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 01:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:29.086 2020.02.06 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.06 00:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:28.171 2020.02.05 23:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 23:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:27.253 2020.02.05 22:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 22:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:26.334 2020.02.05 21:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 21:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:25.419 2020.02.05 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 20:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:24.502 2020.02.05 19:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 19:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:23.586 2020.02.05 18:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 18:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:22.665 2020.02.05 17:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 17:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:21.745 2020.02.05 16:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 16:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:20.829 2020.02.05 15:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 15:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:19.911 2020.02.05 14:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 14:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:18.994 2020.02.05 13:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 13:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:18.075 2020.02.05 12:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 12:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:17.159 2020.02.05 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 11:00:00 swap: -81.29177420000001
2020.11.21 21:55:16.244 2020.02.05 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 10:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:15.329 2020.02.05 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 09:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:14.410 2020.02.05 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 08:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:13.495 2020.02.05 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 07:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:12.573 2020.02.05 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 06:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:11.654 2020.02.05 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 05:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:10.738 2020.02.05 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 04:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:09.824 2020.02.05 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 03:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:08.906 2020.02.05 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 02:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:07.989 2020.02.05 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 01:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:07.075 2020.02.05 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.05 00:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:06.157 2020.02.04 23:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 23:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:05.242 2020.02.04 22:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 22:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:04.328 2020.02.04 21:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 21:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:03.411 2020.02.04 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 20:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:02.489 2020.02.04 19:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 19:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:01.570 2020.02.04 18:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 18:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:55:00.656 2020.02.04 17:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 17:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:59.739 2020.02.04 16:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 16:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:58.823 2020.02.04 15:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 15:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:57.907 2020.02.04 14:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 14:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:56.994 2020.02.04 13:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 13:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:56.079 2020.02.04 12:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 12:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:55.160 2020.02.04 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 11:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:54.243 2020.02.04 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 10:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:53.326 2020.02.04 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 09:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:52.405 2020.02.04 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 08:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:51.485 2020.02.04 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 07:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:50.570 2020.02.04 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 06:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:49.654 2020.02.04 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 05:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:48.737 2020.02.04 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 04:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:47.818 2020.02.04 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 03:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:46.901 2020.02.04 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 02:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:45.986 2020.02.04 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 01:00:00 swap: -75.48521890000001
2020.11.21 21:54:45.071 2020.02.04 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.04 00:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:44.154 2020.02.03 23:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 23:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:43.239 2020.02.03 22:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 22:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:42.318 2020.02.03 21:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 21:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:41.402 2020.02.03 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 20:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:40.486 2020.02.03 19:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 19:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:39.569 2020.02.03 18:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 18:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:38.652 2020.02.03 17:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 17:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:37.737 2020.02.03 16:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 16:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:36.824 2020.02.03 15:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 15:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:35.907 2020.02.03 14:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 14:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:34.992 2020.02.03 13:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 13:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:34.075 2020.02.03 12:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 12:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:33.157 2020.02.03 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 11:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:32.236 2020.02.03 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 10:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:31.321 2020.02.03 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 09:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:30.403 2020.02.03 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 08:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:29.485 2020.02.03 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 07:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:28.571 2020.02.03 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 06:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:27.652 2020.02.03 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 05:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:26.735 2020.02.03 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 04:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:25.819 2020.02.03 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 03:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:24.903 2020.02.03 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 02:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:23.987 2020.02.03 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 01:00:00 swap: -69.67866360000001
2020.11.21 21:54:23.069 2020.02.03 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.02.03 00:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001
2020.11.21 21:54:22.148 2020.01.31 23:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 23:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001
2020.11.21 21:54:21.232 2020.01.31 22:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 22:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001
2020.11.21 21:54:20.317 2020.01.31 21:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 21:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001
2020.11.21 21:54:19.402 2020.01.31 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 20:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001
2020.11.21 21:54:18.486 2020.01.31 19:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 19:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001
2020.11.21 21:54:17.567 2020.01.31 18:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 18:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001
2020.11.21 21:54:16.651 2020.01.31 17:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 17:00:00 swap: -63.87210830000001
2020.11.21 21:54:15.736 2020.01.31 16:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 16:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:14.819 2020.01.31 15:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 15:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:13.903 2020.01.31 14:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 14:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:12.985 2020.01.31 13:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 13:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:12.064 2020.01.31 12:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 12:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:11.148 2020.01.31 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 11:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:10.232 2020.01.31 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 10:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:09.316 2020.01.31 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 09:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:08.400 2020.01.31 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 08:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:07.484 2020.01.31 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 07:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:06.570 2020.01.31 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 06:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:05.653 2020.01.31 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 05:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:05.458 2020.01.31 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 04:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:05.229 2020.01.31 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 03:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:04.410 2020.01.31 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 02:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:02.312 2020.01.31 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 01:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:54:00.219 2020.01.31 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.31 00:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:53:59.893 2020.01.30 23:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 23:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:53:59.695 2020.01.30 22:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 22:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:53:59.499 2020.01.30 21:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 21:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:53:59.433 2020.01.30 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 20:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:53:59.368 2020.01.30 19:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 19:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:53:43.914 2020.01.30 18:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 18:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:53:27.143 2020.01.30 17:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 17:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:53:10.383 2020.01.30 16:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 16:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:53.618 2020.01.30 15:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 15:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:36.858 2020.01.30 14:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 14:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:36.368 2020.01.30 13:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 13:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:35.876 2020.01.30 12:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 12:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:35.385 2020.01.30 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 11:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:35.090 2020.01.30 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 10:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:34.240 2020.01.30 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 09:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:33.389 2020.01.30 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 08:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:32.534 2020.01.30 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 07:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:31.681 2020.01.30 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 06:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:30.831 2020.01.30 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 05:00:00 swap: -58.06555300000001
2020.11.21 21:52:29.980 2020.01.30 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 04:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:29.132 2020.01.30 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 03:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:28.281 2020.01.30 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 02:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:27.429 2020.01.30 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 01:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:26.578 2020.01.30 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.30 00:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:25.728 2020.01.29 23:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 23:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:24.877 2020.01.29 22:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 22:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:24.028 2020.01.29 21:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 21:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:23.176 2020.01.29 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 20:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:22.320 2020.01.29 19:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 19:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:21.469 2020.01.29 18:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 18:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:20.617 2020.01.29 17:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 17:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:19.767 2020.01.29 16:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 16:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:18.918 2020.01.29 15:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 15:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:18.067 2020.01.29 14:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 14:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:17.214 2020.01.29 13:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 13:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:16.364 2020.01.29 12:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 12:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:15.515 2020.01.29 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 11:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:14.664 2020.01.29 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 10:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:13.815 2020.01.29 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 09:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:12.963 2020.01.29 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 08:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:12.107 2020.01.29 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 07:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:11.258 2020.01.29 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 06:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:10.408 2020.01.29 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 05:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:09.558 2020.01.29 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 04:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:08.707 2020.01.29 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 03:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:07.854 2020.01.29 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 02:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:07.003 2020.01.29 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 01:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:06.153 2020.01.29 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.29 00:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:05.302 2020.01.28 23:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 23:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:04.452 2020.01.28 22:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 22:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:03.600 2020.01.28 21:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 21:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:02.745 2020.01.28 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 20:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:01.890 2020.01.28 19:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 19:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:01.039 2020.01.28 18:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 18:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:52:00.186 2020.01.28 17:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 17:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:59.337 2020.01.28 16:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 16:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:58.485 2020.01.28 15:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 15:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:57.632 2020.01.28 14:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 14:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:56.782 2020.01.28 13:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 13:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:55.930 2020.01.28 12:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 12:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:55.079 2020.01.28 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 11:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:54.230 2020.01.28 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 10:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:53.382 2020.01.28 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 09:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:52.526 2020.01.28 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 08:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:51.673 2020.01.28 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 07:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:50.825 2020.01.28 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 06:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:49.975 2020.01.28 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 05:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:49.122 2020.01.28 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 04:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:48.270 2020.01.28 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 03:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:47.419 2020.01.28 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 02:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:47.224 2020.01.28 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 01:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:46.439 2020.01.28 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.28 00:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:45.391 2020.01.27 23:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 23:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:44.802 2020.01.27 22:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 22:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:43.232 2020.01.27 21:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 21:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:41.131 2020.01.27 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 20:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:39.033 2020.01.27 19:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 19:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:36.943 2020.01.27 18:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 18:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:34.848 2020.01.27 17:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 17:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:32.755 2020.01.27 16:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 16:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:30.650 2020.01.27 15:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 15:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:28.557 2020.01.27 14:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 14:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:26.464 2020.01.27 13:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 13:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:24.369 2020.01.27 12:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 12:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:22.268 2020.01.27 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 11:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:20.174 2020.01.27 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 10:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:18.080 2020.01.27 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 09:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:15.982 2020.01.27 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 08:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:13.886 2020.01.27 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 07:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:11.786 2020.01.27 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 06:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:09.687 2020.01.27 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 05:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:07.590 2020.01.27 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 04:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:05.496 2020.01.27 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 03:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:03.404 2020.01.27 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 02:00:00 swap: -29.0327765
2020.11.21 21:51:01.295 2020.01.27 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 01:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:50:59.202 2020.01.27 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.27 00:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:50:57.109 2020.01.24 23:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 23:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:50:55.013 2020.01.24 22:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 22:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:50:52.916 2020.01.24 21:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 21:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:50:50.820 2020.01.24 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 20:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:50:48.729 2020.01.24 19:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 19:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:50:46.632 2020.01.24 18:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 18:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:50:40.769 2020.01.24 17:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 17:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:50:24.013 2020.01.24 16:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 16:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:50:15.629 2020.01.24 15:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 15:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:50:07.240 2020.01.24 14:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 14:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:49:58.840 2020.01.24 13:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 13:00:00 swap: -23.2262212
2020.11.21 21:49:50.417 2020.01.24 12:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 12:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:44.196 2020.01.24 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 11:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:31.571 2020.01.24 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 10:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:18.971 2020.01.24 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 09:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:17.401 2020.01.24 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 08:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:15.831 2020.01.24 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 07:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:14.257 2020.01.24 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 06:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:12.680 2020.01.24 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 05:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:11.106 2020.01.24 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 04:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:09.536 2020.01.24 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 03:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:07.960 2020.01.24 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 02:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:06.389 2020.01.24 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 01:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:04.816 2020.01.24 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.24 00:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:02.953 2020.01.23 23:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 23:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:49:01.444 2020.01.23 22:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 22:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:58.307 2020.01.23 21:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 21:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:57.618 2020.01.23 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 20:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:55.131 2020.01.23 19:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 19:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:53.952 2020.01.23 18:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 18:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:46.356 2020.01.23 17:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 17:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:37.905 2020.01.23 16:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 16:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:21.128 2020.01.23 15:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 15:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:04.361 2020.01.23 14:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 14:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:03.870 2020.01.23 13:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 13:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:03.380 2020.01.23 12:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 12:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:02.886 2020.01.23 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 11:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:02.392 2020.01.23 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 10:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:01.899 2020.01.23 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 09:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:01.406 2020.01.23 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 08:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:00.914 2020.01.23 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 07:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:48:00.422 2020.01.23 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 06:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:47:59.929 2020.01.23 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 05:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:47:59.438 2020.01.23 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 04:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:47:58.948 2020.01.23 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 03:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:47:58.456 2020.01.23 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 02:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:47:57.964 2020.01.23 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 01:00:00 swap: -17.41966590000001
2020.11.21 21:47:57.473 2020.01.23 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.23 00:00:00 swap: 0
2020.11.21 21:47:57.341 2020.01.22 23:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 23:00:00 swap: 0
2020.11.21 21:47:57.276 2020.01.22 22:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 22:00:00 swap: 0
2020.11.21 21:47:56.948 2020.01.22 21:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 21:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:56.295 2020.01.22 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: open #1 sell 0.79 USDJPY at 109.870 sl: 109.972 tp: 104.200 ok
2020.11.21 21:47:56.295 2020.01.22 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: nTickValue 0.9630478538478578
2020.11.21 21:47:56.295 2020.01.22 20:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 20:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:55.640 2020.01.22 19:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 19:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:54.988 2020.01.22 18:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 18:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:54.333 2020.01.22 17:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 17:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:53.677 2020.01.22 16:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 16:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:53.020 2020.01.22 15:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 15:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:52.362 2020.01.22 14:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 14:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:51.706 2020.01.22 13:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 13:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:51.052 2020.01.22 12:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 12:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:50.398 2020.01.22 11:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 11:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:49.744 2020.01.22 10:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 10:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:49.092 2020.01.22 09:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 09:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:48.436 2020.01.22 08:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 08:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:47.781 2020.01.22 07:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 07:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:47.125 2020.01.22 06:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 06:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:46.470 2020.01.22 05:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 05:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:45.815 2020.01.22 04:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 04:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:45.161 2020.01.22 03:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 03:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:44.506 2020.01.22 02:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 02:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:43.853 2020.01.22 01:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 01:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:43.197 2020.01.22 00:00:00 adx USDJPY,H1: time2020.01.22 00:00:00 swap: -1
2020.11.21 21:47:43.196 2020.01.22 00:00:00 adx test started
2020.11.21 21:47:43.190 TestGenerator: current spread 36 used
2020.11.21 21:47:41.166 Custom indicator Custom Moving Averages USDJPY,H1: loaded successfully
2020.11.21 21:47:41.158 Custom indicator Custom Moving Averages USDJPY,H1: loaded successfully2020.11.21 21:47:41.150 Tester: template
So it calculated 81.29 swap.
I dont know why my test now hits stop at 109.972 but its now. Maybe because of bigger spread? When I set spread to 2, then 109.938 stopped.
Ok lets calculate if sl is 109.972.
Then for 0.79 lot loss is 77.6 + 81.29 = 158.89. Still not 175.13 :D damn. What a mistery.
As far as i know in MT4 backtest, 1 pip spread = 10.
If you want to backtest with 2 pips spread, you must insert 20 spread in Strategy Tester.
You've got your answer, so please move on.
Did I miss something?
I still do not see my calculations matching at least closely to the loss in backtester.