need simply EA on MT5
hello. In past I trade at MT4, now I have new ideas on trade strategies and need only a good EA with buying at new bar is created(not tick),on side buy and sell... and only if my SL or PT not hit, close position on my parametres of closing. If you know about this simply EA there or some good article, easy to undestand, how can I do this tasks, please write down. I will be very pleasure for it. I dont need to study whole mql5,I need only this things. Thank you :)
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augi182:Hello augi182, please take a look at the Freelance section of this website.
hello. In past I trade at MT4, now I have new ideas on trade strategies and need only a good EA with buying at new bar is created(not tick),on side buy and sell... and only if my SL or PT not hit, close position on my parametres of closing. If you know about this simply EA there or some good article, easy to undestand, how can I do this tasks, please write down. I will be very pleasure for it. I dont need to study whole mql5,I need only this things. Thank you :)
hello. In past I trade at MT4, now I have new ideas on trade strategies and need only a good EA with buying at new bar is created(not tick),on side buy and sell... and only if my SL or PT not hit, close position on my parametres of closing. If you know about this simply EA there or some good article, easy to undestand, how can I do this tasks, please write down. I will be very pleasure for it. I dont need to study whole mql5,I need only this things. Thank you :)
i dont want pay for something simple :)
augi182:If it is so simple, why not to LEARN and diy then? :)
i dont want pay for something simple :)
i dont want pay for something simple :)
Candles:
If it is so simple, why not to LEARN and diy then? :)
If it is so simple, why not to LEARN and diy then? :)
I learn, but I know a little mql4 and mql5 is chaos for me(chaos in mean the documentation on mql5.com), so sorry that i want help :(
augi182:
I learn, but I know a little mql4 and mql5 is chaos for me(chaos in mean the documentation on mql5.com), so sorry that i want help :(
Chaos is a new synonym for laziness ?
Sorry for my bad English.
augi182:If you dont have the money for it it is understandable but saying you dont want to pay for something simple is different. then plead with one coder to help you out. but if its important to you try more you may be luck
i dont want pay for something simple :)
i dont want pay for something simple :)
If you know about this simply EA there or some good article, easy to undestand, how can I do this tasks, please write down
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