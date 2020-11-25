Migration failed
- New MT5 build 2690 error
- Error on EA after migrating
- Unable to Migrate account to VPS "migration failed please check the journal of your platform"
Hey, I have a bunch of EA´s running on my 8 MQL VPS´s and one of them stopped working. I´ve tried migrating it again and I keep getting an error message that sais "migration failure, check the platform log". That has been going on since Saturday night and there is no way around it. I´ve tried pretty much everything from stopping the VPS and starting over, migrating a different version of the EA and nothing seems to work. I´ve checked other forums and I see that other people had the same issue but I haven't found anyone who fixed it... the suggestions I got were to simply hire another service from another company but I still have a long time of paid for service here at MQL. (I run Vilela.One on the VPS)
From what we can see, the problem lies with your EA.
Check the MQL5 VPS journal/experts logs and contact the author/seller for help.
The failed migration issue happened after an MT5 update. Now I need to go back to the old MT5 version or MQL needs to fix this issue. Anyone knows how to downgrade to an older MT5 version? Since last sunday that I keep getting the failed migration issue and it seems to be happening to a lot of people... not cool MQL, not cool at all..
Your EA needs updating, when an update of MT4/5 happens, many times some older EA files needs updating to comply with the latest changes.
I tried older versions. I tried all 8 versions I have, some of them from before the update and some of them from after MT5 update and still there is no way to upload my EA. Keep getting the message "migration failed". I wish it was as easy as you suggest, and I could fix it simply by running a different version of my EA. People are suggesting I run my EA´s on other VPS services but I like the service a lot so far. This is the 1st time I have any kind of trouble...
Are you the coder of your EA?
If not, you (or I) couldn't know what is wrong and I strongly suggest to contact the author/seller of your EA to check and update it.
There is nothing else you can do, since its impossible for Metaquotes to change/update MT5 again to make your EA work, I believe you can see that.
Did you find a solution to this? I'm facing the same issue.
I'm the creator of my EA though, I simply don't know what to look for in my code to fix this.
Did you find a solution to this? I'm facing the same issue.
Nevermind. I was using a custom indicator and the VPS service doesn't like that (or DLLs). Just refactored my code to work without this indicator and it worked.
Still cant find a solution. I try migrating every day but my problem here is with the hilo indicator I suppose but there wasn't an issue until the MT5 update last weekend so I don't really know what to do... just wait and pray I suppose.
