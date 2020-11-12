I have ordered VPS from you and paid for, a red cross appears.
This is the forum of users ...
As to your issue so it is necessary to see/read the logs to understand about what was happened.
But it may be the general reply related to your situation for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.01.30 18:34
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You haven't completed your synchronization with the MQL5 VPS server yet, that's why you see the red sign on the MQL5 VP server.
- 2017.07.18
- www.mql5.com
Hello, above you can see a screenshot of yours or mine on yours. There is no red cross to be seen, I was told that this should be green = connected. But it's red on me. It was always red - so no connection to the server.
I urgently ask for a reply. Heinz Kampff
This red sign means that you haven't migrated anything onto your MQL5 VPS and the server is not active.
Load your EA(s) or signals on your MT4/5 terminal and then synchronize/migrate onto your virtual server.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257/page27#comment_17258554 (MT4)
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Hello, above you can see a screenshot of yours or mine on yours. There is no red cross to be seen, I was told that this should be green = connected. But it's red on me. It was always red - so no connection to the server.
I urgently ask for a reply. Heinz Kampff