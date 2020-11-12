I have ordered VPS from you and paid for, a red cross appears.

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Hello, above you can see a screenshot of yours or mine on yours. There is no red cross to be seen, I was told that this should be green = connected. But it's red on me. It was always red - so no connection to the server.

I urgently ask for a reply. Heinz Kampff

 

This is the forum of users ...

As to your issue so it is necessary to see/read the logs to understand about what was happened.
But it may be the general reply related to your situation for example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

VPS not working

Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.01.30 18:34

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You haven't completed your synchronization with the MQL5 VPS server yet, that's why you see the red sign on the MQL5 VP server.

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read this page about how to synchronize: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
  • 2017.07.18
  • www.mql5.com
Dear All, I just rented my first VPS from MQL5 via my MT4 platform today...
 
BAIXAR HR-K:

Hello, above you can see a screenshot of yours or mine on yours. There is no red cross to be seen, I was told that this should be green = connected. But it's red on me. It was always red - so no connection to the server.

I urgently ask for a reply. Heinz Kampff

This red sign means that you haven't migrated anything onto your MQL5 VPS and the server is not active.

Load your EA(s) or signals on your MT4/5 terminal and then synchronize/migrate onto your virtual server.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257/page27#comment_17258554  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/338759#comment_16098307  (MT5)

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