Virtual Hosting Question
Hello All
I'm going to ask a possibly stupid question, but...
I'm running an EA on the MQL5 New York VPS. Can I literally turn off my computer (with autotrade on) and it'll just continue running?
I only ask as I've always traded manually and never used auto trade or VPS before.
Thank you.
Yes, if you have synchronized/migrated your EA and your trading environment to your MQL5 VPS succesfully, you can turn off your computer.
Apart from that, you do not need to keep the Auto Trading button on, while you are trading on your MQL5 VPS, because you will make your EA trading twice and this is dangerous!
Below you can see how the correct EA synchronization to MQL5 VPS is done:
When you use MQL5 VPS you do not need to keep your computer on.
You must synchronize properly your EAs and/or indicators in order to work on the virtual server.
Your MQL5 VPS's journal log will begin recording after your first synchronization.
In order to synchronize an Expert Advisor with your MQL5 VPS server, you need to attach your EA on a chart, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
After the synchronization you check the VPS (right click) >> Journals, that you are getting the following message: 1 (or whatever) chart, 1 (or whatever) EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled.
After the synchronization with your MQL5 VPS you DO NOT keep the Auto Trading button ON.
If you are using MT5, the migration is performed down in the VPS tab of the Toolbox window.
i made payment for hosting/ virtual vps for 3 months on date 04/22,
mt4 said it was $12 per month or $10, per month, for 3 months, eg total $30 for 3 months.
but in my payment history, you have taken $14 per month. please repair.
I have attempted to open service ticket on website but it says "Your message has not been sent".
These were the old prices, MQL5 VPS prices have increased recently.
There is no way that you were told on 22nd of April, that the MQL5 VPS price is $10 per month, more like $15.I've paid $15 per month 3 weeks ago (new price), so you couldn't have seen the old $10 per month price some days ago.
if not fixed by end of next week, i will get recharge on card. i will not be pressured by a company bully.
Hello, can not migrate the EA once the VPS rented it opens me the migration page but it is impossible to migrate EA or indicator, Everything is grayed out. Do you have a solution please?
read the VPS subscription procedure once again just in case you missed something, for example:
- you should fill Community tab in Metatrader,
- you should have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your computer,
- and you should connect your Metatrader to the trading account which is used for VPS - because VPS is per trading account,
- and you can check your subscription status here https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions,
- and more
How to subscribe to VPS
