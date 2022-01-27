Experts: DreamBot - Fully working trading robot - page 2
Hi Kenneth. Can the default settings be used for any other currency pair apart from EURUSD? and if yes which timeframe. EURUSD with default settings is going good so far.
Run Dreambot on H1 always,other symbols than EURUSD not tested....do your own research - use your Meta Trader 4 strategy tester to find out!
Hi added this EA to experts MT4 got the smily face top right hand corner
EURUSD 1 hour frame
added the EA beginning of march $200 in demo account
still no trades ballance still $200
there is no history of anytrades
any sugestions what have i done wrong MR Kenneth
thanks
Hello Warren,
Just to make sure the expert itself is working fine - see tester screenshot. Beside this i have made an update to 1.02 with new optimized settings. Since update 1.01 there is really no need to keep it at time frame H1 as it works on any chosen. What you may have done wrong i have a hard time to figure as i can't see your surroundings from my desk. It's always a good start to check some basics;
1. Terminal 'Auto Trading' enabled ? in your case 'yes' as you had a smile face
2. Does your account/broker allow experts to trade?
3. Internet connection/connected to the broker account?
4. Check terminals logs for possible errors/warnings
Wish you all the best, have a good day.
Dear Mr. Kenneth, could you share your set file of your backtest result above ? thanks.
what set file? There's never been mentioned anywhere that there would be a set file available....
Use expert default settings as they are the only one around...
saved in experts. Add to EUR/USD change Lotsize. :D thank you.
DreamBot - Fully working trading robot:
Author: Kenneth Parling
Dear Author,
How to set Volume / lot size?