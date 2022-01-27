Experts: DreamBot - Fully working trading robot - page 2

abhishekbose2000:

Hi Kenneth.  Can the default settings be used for any other currency pair apart from EURUSD? and if yes which timeframe. EURUSD with default settings is going good so far. 

Run Dreambot on H1 always,other symbols than EURUSD not tested....do your own research - use your Meta Trader 4 strategy tester to find out!

 

Hi added this  EA to experts MT4  got the smily face top right hand corner

EURUSD 1 hour  frame


added the EA beginning of march  $200 in demo account


still no trades   ballance still $200


there is no history of anytrades

any sugestions  what have i done wrong MR Kenneth


Hello Warren,

Just to make sure the expert itself is working fine - see tester screenshot. Beside this i have made an update to 1.02 with new optimized settings. Since update 1.01 there is really no need to keep it at time frame H1 as it works on any chosen. What you may have done wrong i have a hard time to figure as i can't see your surroundings from my desk. It's always a good start to check some basics;

1. Terminal 'Auto Trading' enabled ? in your case 'yes' as you had a smile face

2. Does your account/broker allow experts to trade?

3. Internet connection/connected to the broker account?

4. Check terminals logs for possible errors/warnings

Wish you all the best, have a good day.

 
Dear Mr. Kenneth, could you share your set file of your backtest result above ? thanks.

 
loka009:

Dear Mr. Kenneth, could you share your set file of your backtest result above ? thanks.

what set file? There's never been mentioned anywhere that there would be a set file available....

Use expert default settings as they are the only one around...

 
Emanuel Baltensperger:
saved in experts. Add to EUR/USD change Lotsize. :D thank you.
Hi Emanuel, greetings! Quick question, how were you able to change lot size please? Thank you
Does this ever exist or it is just a wishful thinking?
 
Automated-Trading:

DreamBot - Fully working trading robot:

Author: Kenneth Parling

Hello ,

1- I linked this EA to my virtual account. In the image you posted, in the "inputs" section there is the field where you can modify the lot while I am not there and therefore I cannot modify the lot, In fact the operations have all been opened on the basic lot equal to 0 , 01

2- I tested this EA for a whole day, just to check if it worked, I noticed that it only opened long trades and that they were opened immediately after the previous one closed (for reaching TP or SL). So I thought that the strategy is to always go in the same direction as the current trend on the H1 time frame, I guessed it?

3- for a correct functioning of this EA, are the values of TP and SL those indicated by you? ie SL 54 pips and TP 47 pips?

4- do the bulls power increas and bear power decrease fields serve to set the trailing stop?
 

Dear Author,

How to set Volume / lot size?

 
how can i code this ea to open more than 1 position
