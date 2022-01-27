Experts: DreamBot - Fully working trading robot
downloaded added to MT4 indicators list and try to add to EURUSD and nothink happens ????
and what did you expect when you;
as this is quite clear it's not an indicator;
Hello,
Why DreamBot only one tick compare to EasyBot with 2 tick with the same period.
But Dreambot tick make profit to me. Thank you
But 1st EasyBot tick i losing now 2nd tick running
Salaam.
thanks for your time programming the bot. unfortunately it doesnt really work at all. any idea?
'unfortunately it doesn't really work at all' = Useless information!
Clarify your definition of 'unfortunately it doesn't really work at all' and provide evidence of what you are talking about before you even claim such thing!
As you can see by attached strategy tester there's absolutely nothing wrong with robot itself but i guess you assume frequent trading all day long with hundreds of trades but that's not going to happen - you should not assume things to be the way you want them to be! I suggest you read the description once again and start testing it in strategy tester and you will find out the frequency of trades and how it all works!
Doesn't work at all.
Pay attention to post #8
DreamBot - Fully working trading robot:
Author: Kenneth Parling
Hi Kenneth. Can the default settings be used for any other currency pair apart from EURUSD? and if yes which timeframe. EURUSD with default settings is going good so far.
