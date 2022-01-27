Experts: DreamBot - Fully working trading robot

downloaded added to MT4 indicators list and try to add to EURUSD and nothink happens ????
 
and what did you expect when you;

added to MT4 indicators list 



as this is quite clear it's not an indicator;

wrong_folder

 
saved in experts. Add to EUR/USD change Lotsize. :D thank you.
 

Hello,

Why DreamBot only one tick compare to EasyBot with 2 tick with the same period.

But Dreambot tick make profit to me. Thank you

But 1st EasyBot tick i losing now 2nd tick running

 
Doesn't work at all.
 

It has worked quite well in the test at the first eurusd h1, capital 100 has obtained in a month 1114, I think that if it behaves if in a real account it will be fantastic


 

Salaam.

thanks for your time programming the bot. unfortunately it doesnt really work at all. any idea?

 
'unfortunately it doesn't really work at all' = Useless information!

Clarify your definition of 'unfortunately it doesn't really work at all' and provide evidence of what you are talking about before you even claim such thing!

As you can see by attached strategy tester there's absolutely nothing wrong with robot itself but i guess you assume frequent trading all day long with hundreds of trades but that's not going to happen - you should not assume things to be the way you want them to be! I suggest you read the description once again and start testing it in strategy tester and you will find out the frequency of trades and how it all works!

db_working

 
Pay attention to post #8

Hi Kenneth.  Can the default settings be used for any other currency pair apart from EURUSD? and if yes which timeframe. EURUSD with default settings is going good so far. 

