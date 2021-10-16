VPS time setting
logs/journal time of VPS?
it may be VPS time.
The Metatrader (the charts) is having the time which si the different from the local timne in many cases (it is time of the broker's server ).
Yes, logs/journal time of VPS.
I highlight that the VPS is located in Brazil, but the time is not correct.
You can't change broker or MQL5 VPS time.
Well, I don't want to change the time. I want the time to be correct. VPS is in Brazil and connected to a broker in Brazil.
Any suggestion?
It is their server time (server is computer).
We can not change the times.
It is not a location time.
Well, first of all thank you very much for your help.
I think exactly the same as you: the time is the server (computer), that is, the Virtual Private SERVER (VPS).
This VPS is physically installed in Brazil and connected to brokers in Brazil - that's why the excellent low latency.
But, if the VPS is installed in Brazil and connecting to brokers in Brazil, where is this time that appears in the logs?
And how will the experts (like mine) work if they need to read the server time (computer)?
It is same as we read the charts: Metatrader time is the time of the broker's server, which is the different from our local time in most of the cases.
And news events time ... many traders are using news calendar with GMT + 0 time, for example, the Canada Core Retail Sales news event (it is high impacted news event) will be at 13:30:
So, it is not a problem with the different time.
As to VPS logs so I am not sure because I do not have VPS right now and I can not check it.
But if it is different time too so - it is their computer time (and we can not change it).
É o mesmo que lemos os gráficos: a hora do metatrader é a hora do servidor do broker, que é diferente da hora local na maioria dos casos.
E o horário dos eventos de notícias ... muitos comerciantes estão usando o calendário de notícias com horário GMT + 0, por exemplo, o evento de notícias Canadá Core Retail Sales (é um evento de notícias de alto impacto) será às 13:30:
Portanto, não é um problema com o tempo diferente.
Quanto aos logs do VPS, não tenho certeza porque não tenho o VPS no momento e não posso verificar.
Mas se é hora diferente também - é a hora do computador (e não podemos alterá-la).
I understand that there is a dynamic and logical chalenge of time for those who do business in forex running Experts 24 hours per day on servers around the world.
But, again, please think with me: I'm in Brazil operating in the local market (B3 / Bovespa) with a local VPS (SP-Brasil) that connects to a Brazilian broker (SP-Brasil).
The VPS is from MetaQuotes, but it is installed here in Brazil (Sao Paulo). Why is the time not local?
Where is that time that appears in the log / diary (there are 5 hours difference)?
I understood the first time you spoke. Do you understand my point of view and can you think a little about it?
I activated the MQL5 VPS and the time we see in the logs is 5 hours longer than the local time.
The activated VPS is from Brazil-SP and is not correct with local time.
How to correct or configure the VPS time correctly?