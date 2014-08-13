Ask Line - New Mt4 Update - page 2
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Here is a screen shot of a simple chart showing only the Bid Line
It's a daily chart, you can't see the ask line as it's too close to bid line. Please check on M1 timeframe. You can also try the maximum zoom on daily but I doubt you can see anything.
From my test I start to see the ask line on H4 chart with maximum zoom.
It's a daily chart, you can't see the ask line as it's too close to bid line. Please check on M1 timeframe. You can also try the maximum zoom on daily but I doubt you can see anything.
From my test I start to see the ask line on H4 chart with maximum zoom.
Still is not showing, though I've changed the timeframe to M1. I tried with all possible options, but I failed.
Please post a screenshot with the 1-st tab ("Colors") of the chart Properties dialog.
Here you go.
Here you go.
Well, you've mentioned the spread is 1.9. I suppose this is actually 19 on your 5-digits quotes (for GBPUSD). Then indeed, Ask line should be visible. Consider posting your problem to the service desk.
As a last try, can you open a new chart and apply one of standard color schemes from the dropdown combobox?
Well, you've mentioned the spread is 1.9. I suppose this is actually 19 on your 5-digits quotes (for GBPUSD). Then indeed, Ask line should be visible. Consider posting your problem to the service desk.
As a last try, can you open a new chart and apply one of standard color schemes from the dropdown combobox?
For information, here is the link to ServiceDesk.
For information, here is the link to ServiceDesk.
For information, here is the link to ServiceDesk.
Thank you guys for the Help, angevoyageur, you've been very helpful, I tried to go with an instrument with Wider Spread and I've been able to view the Ask Line on Charts.
Good. Though GBPUSD ask price on M1 chart with enough zoom, should be visible too.
Even with as low as 6 points spread :
Good. Though GBPUSD ask price on M1 chart with enough zoom, should be visible too.
Even with as low as 6 points spread :
That's correct the zoom is working now, maximum zoom.
Thanks All