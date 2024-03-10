How to show hours on daily chart?
Lode Loyens: Even with maximum zoom in, MT4 still displays days in the bottom axle on a daily chart. (see image).
The time of every D1 bar is zero. No need to show.
One of variants is to plot/draw synthetic D1 bars/frames/graphs on the H1 chart
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Even with maximum zoom in, MT4 still displays days in the bottom axle on a daily chart. (see image).
How can I get this to show hours instead?
Thanks.