How to show hours on daily chart?

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Even with maximum zoom in, MT4 still displays days in the bottom axle on a daily chart. (see image).

How can I get this to show hours instead?  

Thanks.

eurusd daily

 
Lode Loyens: Even with maximum zoom in, MT4 still displays days in the bottom axle on a daily chart. (see image).

The time of every D1 bar is zero. No need to show.

 
William Roeder #:

The time of every D1 bar is zero. No need to show.

Thank you

 
One of variants is to plot/draw synthetic D1 bars/frames/graphs on the H1 chart
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