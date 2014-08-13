Ask Line - New Mt4 Update
zaid17:Which build exactly ? What does that means "not able" ? Please give some details.
Hello Guys,
Recently am not able to add the Ask Line into my chart, and this happened after the last update of the MT4 Terminal.
Does anyone have any idea about ?
Best
angevoyageur:Build 670, when I enable the Ask Line Option from the chart properties\tools options charts, the ask line is not displayed on the chart.
Which build exactly ? What does that means "not able" ? Please give some details.
Which build exactly ? What does that means "not able" ? Please give some details.
zaid17:What's is your spread ? Is the scale/timeframe of your chart not too high, so the Bid/Ask can't be differentiate ?
Build 670, when I enable the Ask Line Option from the chart properties\tools options charts, the ask line is not displayed on the chart.
Build 670, when I enable the Ask Line Option from the chart properties\tools options charts, the ask line is not displayed on the chart.
angevoyageur:the lowest is 1.9 Fixed spread, and the scale is the normal, the Bid/Ask can be differentiated.
What's is your spread ? Is the scale/timeframe of your chart not too high, so the Bid/Ask can't be differentiate ?
What's is your spread ? Is the scale/timeframe of your chart not too high, so the Bid/Ask can't be differentiate ?
Can you post a screenshot of a small timeframe?
luenbo:They are not the same, they are totally different. BG colour is white and ask line is Red.
Check the color of the ask line and background color, are they the same?
Check the color of the ask line and background color, are they the same?
zaid17:Ask line works with build 670. So you have a "local" problem. Please provide a screenshot as suggested by marketeer.
They are not the same, they are totally different. BG colour is white and ask line is Red.
They are not the same, they are totally different. BG colour is white and ask line is Red.
angevoyageur:I've just provided a screenshot of it, plz let me know if I should include more details.
Ask line works with build 670. So you have a "local" problem. Please provide a screenshot as suggested by marketeer.
Ask line works with build 670. So you have a "local" problem. Please provide a screenshot as suggested by marketeer.
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Hello Guys,
Recently am not able to add the Ask Line into my chart, and this happened after the last update of the MT4 Terminal.
Does anyone have any idea about ?
Best