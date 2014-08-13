Ask Line - New Mt4 Update

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Hello Guys, 

Recently am not able to add the Ask Line into my chart, and this happened after the last update of the MT4 Terminal.

Does anyone have any idea about ?

Best  

 
zaid17:

Hello Guys, 

Recently am not able to add the Ask Line into my chart, and this happened after the last update of the MT4 Terminal.

Does anyone have any idea about ?

Best  

Which build exactly ? What does that means "not able" ? Please give some details.
 
angevoyageur:
Which build exactly ? What does that means "not able" ? Please give some details.
Build 670, when I enable the Ask Line Option from the chart properties\tools options charts, the ask line is not displayed on the chart. 
 
zaid17:
Build 670, when I enable the Ask Line Option from the chart properties\tools options charts, the ask line is not displayed on the chart. 
What's is your spread ? Is the scale/timeframe of your chart not too high, so the Bid/Ask can't be differentiate ?
 
angevoyageur:
What's is your spread ? Is the scale/timeframe of your chart not too high, so the Bid/Ask can't be differentiate ?
the lowest is 1.9 Fixed spread, and the scale is the normal, the Bid/Ask can be differentiated. 
 
Check the color of the ask line and background color, are they the same?
 
Can you post a screenshot of a small timeframe?
 
luenbo:
Check the color of the ask line and background color, are they the same?
They are not the same, they are totally different. BG colour is white and ask line is Red. 
 
zaid17:
They are not the same, they are totally different. BG colour is white and ask line is Red. 
Ask line works with build 670. So you have a "local" problem. Please provide a screenshot as suggested by marketeer.
 
marketeer:
Can you post a screenshot of a small timeframe?

Here is a screen shot of a simple chart showing only the Bid Line

 

 
angevoyageur:
Ask line works with build 670. So you have a "local" problem. Please provide a screenshot as suggested by marketeer.
I've just provided a screenshot of it, plz let me know if I should include more details. 
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