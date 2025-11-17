Where can I trade options on MT5? - page 2
1. You may have the Options Board in MT5 in case your broker is proposing it.
For example, there is one thread in Russian forum where they are trading FORTS from Moscow Stock Exchange, and they have this Options Board, and they were discussing about how to transfer this Options Board to excel using DDE.
The thread is of one and half year ago and I do not know - they found the way to use excel with DDE for Options Board or not ...
So, it is related to the broker you selected or you are going to select.
2. The discussion (especially the recommendations) about the brokers is prohibited on this forum.
Because MetaQuotes company is the software development company (and no more).
So, you should find the brokers (or banks or stock exchanges) by yourself.
You can connect MT5 to your trading account and check.
My example (it is about how I found this Options Board):
right mouse click on any symbol in the Market Watch -
So, this broker is proposing one symbol only -
----------------------------So, it is related to the broker about this feature.
And this forum will not help to select the broker because any discussions/recommendations/selection of the brokers are prohibited here.
The MetaTrader5 app provides a plethora of trading options. Traders can conveniently trade their favourite stocks, options, forex, commodities, and other instruments.
Stock CFDs, or contracts for difference, allow traders to speculate on stocks, currencies, commodities, and indices in fast-moving global financial markets.
One of the ways to trade options on MT5 is to double-click the item you want to trade in the Market Watch window. You can also right-click the asset you want to trade in and choose "New order.".
I know this is a bit old,but maybe you can help me out. I have made withdrawals of $100 before,but now to withdraw $1k the support says i have to show my id and add another $1k to my account as a safety since my money is at the International Foreign exchange center. Is this just a bs scam?
Yes, you have been scammed by a fake broker. When finding a broker, always make sure they are licensed and regulated and check with the regulator to make sure the license is valid.
I have never heard of an MT5 options board or access to trade options. For this you would have to open up an account at xxx in New York.
When you don't know what you are talking about please refrain to post misleading information.
MT5 can trade options board, you just need to find a broker.
I want to demo Options board on MT5 but cant find ANY one who offers it?
Where can i try the MT5 options board? Who is currently demo/ real trading with MT5 options platform?
its ridiculous i cant find ANY information on how to actually do it/ who offers it.
Its almost as if it doesnt exist/ noone is using it.
pls help
As I know one such broker exists, who actualy provides acces to trade US Options (not Binary scam!) in MT5, and screenshot in Sergey;s post is from this broker account!
However direct mentioning of brokers is prohibited, so if you are still interested, pls DM me and will provide you detailed info regarding this broker.