I can't not make a Withdraw with some money I have in my MQL5 account
Probably because the amount in question is due to previous deposits and not from earnings. According to your profile, you are not qualified as a Seller, so it stands to reason that you have not earned any money from other activities and that the amount can only be from deposits. In accordance with MetaQuotes' policy, once deposited, the amount (or what remains of it ) cannot be withdrawn later.
Edit: Pay attention to the message "Withdrawl unavailable: no earned money on your account!" in your screenshot. Follow that link and read-up on what is stated there.
- www.mql5.com
Maybe you must delete your account to refund, let contact to mql5.
Ok, but how is the way I can contact with mql5? Do you know how is the best and fastest way to do it? many thanks for the reply!! :)
Probably because the amount in question is due to previous deposits and not from earnings. According to your profile, you are not qualified as a Seller, so it stands to reason that you have not earned any money from other activities and that the amount can only be from deposits. In accordance with MetaQuotes' policy, once deposited, the amount (or what remains of it ) cannot be withdrawn later.
Edit: Pay attention to the message "Withdrawl unavailable: no earned money on your account!" in your screenshot. Follow that link and read-up on what is stated there.
Many thanks Fernando :))))
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Hello, why I can not make a Withdraw with the amount of money I have at the moment in the MQL5 account? as you can see in the picture attached it says that I can not make any Withdraw but my Balance right now is 108 usd dollar. Anyone can help me please? I need to take out that money from the page as I am not going to use it anymore. MANY THNAKS