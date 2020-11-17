font size in 'strategy tester' to small to read
Hi,'t
I can't figure out this stupid problem with font size on strategy tester. Everything became so small, I can't read it.
It happened after restaring my MT4 one day. Same on home machines and 3x VPS. Do you know how to fix this? Please let me know.
This is the screen shot:
Regards
Kris
Something is wrong with your font/app settings in your windows setup.
This is not a MT4 terminal problem, bur a computer one.
Hi,'t
I can't figure out this stupid problem with font size on strategy tester. Everything became so small, I can't read it.
It happened after restaring my MT4 one day. Same on home machines and 3x VPS. Do you know how to fix this? Please let me know.
This is the screen shot:
Regards
Kris
Make sure your Windows has the default scaling settings.
Using a custom scaling settings can also mix or disarrange chart objects, dashboards and menus.
If you still want to use a custom scaling don't use any scaling size. Find a scaling size that works with MetaTrader by testing. For each test you need to restart the platform.
Why are you not adding a config for font sizes? With windows I have tried but looks not nice, like blurry. I also cannot find this option to fix apps so they are not blurry in windows 10. Would be much less headache if there was just setting of font size of menus.
Because really it makes eyes tired reading those small sizes. On small resulutions it might make sense but not on QHD+
Why are you not adding a config for font sizes? With windows I have tried but looks not nice, like blurry. I also cannot find this option to fix apps so they are not blurry in windows 10. Would be much less headache if there was just setting of font size of menus.
Because really it makes eyes tired reading those small sizes. On small resulutions it might make sense but not on QHD+
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,'t
I can't figure out this stupid problem with font size on strategy tester. Everything became so small, I can't read it.
It happened after restaring my MT4 one day. Same on home machines and 3x VPS. Do you know how to fix this? Please let me know.
This is the screen shot:
Regards
Kris