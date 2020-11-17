font size in 'strategy tester' to small to read

New comment
 

Hi,'t

I can't figure out this stupid problem with font size on strategy tester. Everything became so small, I can't read it.

It happened after restaring my MT4 one day. Same on home machines and 3x VPS. Do you know how to fix this? Please let me know.

This is the screen shot:

Regards

Kris

 
kankrz:

Hi,'t

I can't figure out this stupid problem with font size on strategy tester. Everything became so small, I can't read it.

It happened after restaring my MT4 one day. Same on home machines and 3x VPS. Do you know how to fix this? Please let me know.

This is the screen shot:

Regards

Kris

Something is wrong with your font/app settings in your windows setup.

This is not a MT4 terminal problem, bur a computer one.

 
kankrz:

Hi,'t

I can't figure out this stupid problem with font size on strategy tester. Everything became so small, I can't read it.

It happened after restaring my MT4 one day. Same on home machines and 3x VPS. Do you know how to fix this? Please let me know.

This is the screen shot:

Regards

Kris

Make sure your Windows has the default scaling settings.
Using a custom scaling settings can also mix or disarrange chart objects, dashboards and menus.

If you still want to use a custom scaling don't use any scaling size. Find a scaling size that works with MetaTrader by testing. For each test you need to restart the platform.



 

Why are you not adding a config for font sizes? With windows I have tried but looks not nice, like blurry. I also cannot find this option to fix apps so they are not blurry in windows 10. Would be much less headache if there was just setting of font size of menus.

Because really it makes eyes tired reading those small sizes. On small resulutions it might make sense but not on QHD+

[Deleted]  
Poker_player:

Why are you not adding a config for font sizes? With windows I have tried but looks not nice, like blurry. I also cannot find this option to fix apps so they are not blurry in windows 10. Would be much less headache if there was just setting of font size of menus.

Because really it makes eyes tired reading those small sizes. On small resulutions it might make sense but not on QHD+

That's a Microsoft issue
 
Anonymous3 Geek:
That's a Microsoft issue
maybe microsoft issue if it becomes blurry. But I think it is metatrader issue that there is no config to set higher font size so that would not need microsoft settings for increasing.
New comment