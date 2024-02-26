Really nice and easy to use forex equity and trading lot calculator (finally!)

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I was looking for a lot size calculator which could calculate the maximum lot size allowed for my account based on my account leverage.

Previously, I could only seem to find lot size calculators which would calculate what lots are left to use based on already having an active trading position with a stop loss. This was tedious for me because there was a lot of inputs... and I only wanted to calculate the max lots based on my current account equity and account leverage. I couldn't find this calculator anywhere!


But now finally there is a completely free to use calculator to do this for all Forex currency pairs:


So easy to use...completely free, and has a beautiful bootstrap design. I just thought I would share it in case you also got a headache looking for a calculator like this. And if you didn't want to do the math manually...now you can do it in seconds

https://fxcalculator.io 


Happy trading!

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