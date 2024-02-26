Really nice and easy to use forex equity and trading lot calculator (finally!)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I was looking for a lot size calculator which could calculate the maximum lot size allowed for my account based on my account leverage.
Previously, I could only seem to find lot size calculators which would calculate what lots are left to use based on already having an active trading position with a stop loss. This was tedious for me because there was a lot of inputs... and I only wanted to calculate the max lots based on my current account equity and account leverage. I couldn't find this calculator anywhere!
But now finally there is a completely free to use calculator to do this for all Forex currency pairs:
So easy to use...completely free, and has a beautiful bootstrap design. I just thought I would share it in case you also got a headache looking for a calculator like this. And if you didn't want to do the math manually...now you can do it in seconds
https://fxcalculator.io
Happy trading!