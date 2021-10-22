Strategy Tester Window on MT4 is very small and I can't read it - can someone help me diagnose the problem?
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Hello - I'm hoping someone can help me.
I've rented a new virtual desktop to run my MT4 trading platform. I have a stupid problem where when I open the strategy test window within MT4 it is very small and I just can't read the text. All the other windows are fine i.e. market watch, terminal, navigator etc. I've tried on my MS Surface - it's fine, Dell desktop - it's fine, my other virtual server - it's fine. The current virtual server provider is saying it's not an issue from their end. I've tried everything - can anyone help - screen shot below:
Thanks,
Mark