Strategy Tester Window on MT4 is very small and I can't read it - can someone help me diagnose the problem?

New comment
 

Hello - I'm hoping someone can help me.

I've rented a new virtual desktop to run my MT4 trading platform.   I have a stupid problem where when I open the strategy test window within MT4 it is very small and I just can't read the text.  All the other windows are fine i.e. market watch, terminal, navigator etc.  I've tried on my MS Surface - it's fine,  Dell desktop - it's fine, my other virtual server - it's fine.   The current virtual server provider is saying it's not an issue from their end.  I've tried everything - can anyone help - screen shot below:

Thanks,

Mark

 
I saw that traders who can't read their platform because of font size just configure it  through their OS.
 

I'm not sure how to do this - can anyone help?

Thanks,

Mark

 
Sure, go to Windows 10  configuation , then accessibility, then choose display bigger text
New comment