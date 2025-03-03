all about strategy tester problem [ update ]

with this tread we can know what happens with our platform ( specific for strategy tester ) so we don't need to open new tread and you have a journal.

1. bold your problem subject.

2. attach your terminal screen shot show us which your problem ( with version ).

3. if your problem fixed show us how you can resolve your problem.

4. if you have any suggestions about strategy tester you can post here too.



 

margin call set problem

version 5.00 build 334 ( 21 sep 2010 )

GBPUSD problem on ticks



we can see on order 108 order buy on GBPUSD in 1.52788 close on 0.94124 so there different market price on a symbol.

so this platform should have price checker ex. invalid tick, old tick , etc


newer version but with same problem




 
gen.on.ea:



1. Which server did you connect to?

2. Please send your EA.

 
alexvd:


1. Which server did you connect to?

2. Please send your EA.


i use default server, when i try to delete GBPUSD\2010.hcc it still same then i try to delete GBPUSD\ticks it won't work "no ticks or no history" chart status update, error on ticks for all symbol on journal.

i just think that it just small problem why i should reinstall MT5 ? and the problem only for GBPUSD not all symbol ?

it just need to check every history data downloaded then re-download when error/mismatch.


and other problem when i use pair A, B , C , D , E , ....

download history data  A ->  downloaded  -> disconnected ?

what i need is download history data  A ->   downloaded  -> download history data  B  -> downloaded ->  download history data  C - > .... continue until EA required complete then start testing.


other problem but same scope.

download history data  A ->  64% -> stuck with no response ?

what i need is download history data  A ->   64% -> stuck - > no connection / disconnected / no connection from server/ etc



GBPUSD problem on ticks resolved by reinstall and redownload history data

 
The calculation for margin is not correct, and of course, the margin level is too not as it should be? can anyone notice that?
 
Osama Hussein #:
The calculation for margin is not correct, and of course, the margin level is too not as it should be? can anyone notice that?

Do you know this: https://www.mql5.com/en/book/automation/experts/experts_ordercalcmargin ?

