I would like to copy my own signal, please guide

In my own account i have 4 metatrader accounts. How can i copy signal from one of my account to another of my account. 

Do i need to pay a fee to do so.

Kindly guide you step by step.

Thanks

 
Can't you make the source signal a demo account and make it visible only to yourself then copy it (subscribe to it) for free to the other accounts. Although I think you then may need to ensure you're always logged into MQL5 to ensure copying is done accurately and set the slippage. You'd probably rather spend subscription money in sourcing or liking up with a VPS subscription.
 
You can publish your trading account as a signal here in MQL5.com, put a high price and then subscribe to it (free of charge) using the same MQL5 account credentials.

 

I did the above as per the Moderator instruction.

I subscribed to my own signal and ticked on all boxes in the subscription options... everything went fine without paying.

BUT...

I discovered that TP/SL and positioned COULD NOT be synchronized, you need to modify them manually for each trade.

Am I missing anything or is it because of the MQL5 limitation for the free signal subscription?

I don't know of such limitation, maybe it something with the instruments you are trading or your broker.

Post some journal logs to check.

 
Here we go...
The Synchronization managed to open the trade, but failed to copy the T/P



 
I suspect that the problem lies with the account, check the messages: trade actions disabled and off quotes.

But you should now that even if the SL and TP levels are not copied, the trade will be closed when the master account close it (at TP, SL or wherever).

 
Thanks,

Yes you are right, when the trade is closed at master account it gets reflected into the sales...

BUT... the problem is with the Synchronization, its not functioning.


I just tested a trade and it is not copied to the slave.



I also observed that when I closed a trade in the master account, it only gets reflected into the slave once the trade disappears from the MQL5 signal page.

So there is a time lag of about 60 seconds

 
This is MT5, right?

Are you using the same broker and type of account for your copying?

 
Both terminals are MT4


i am using 2 different brokers


Master is 1:500

Slave is 1:200   the lot size accordingly calculated corectly.


I also tried to use MetaQuotes MT4 terminal, 1:200


Would the leverage rate matters?

 
I believe the problem is between your brokers, GOLD is a tricky instrument to copy anyway and most MQL5 members have problems with it.

