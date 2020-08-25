VPS activation for MT5

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Good day,

Have just activated VPS on my MT5 platform that I downloaded from my broker, below is a picture of said platform.

my MT5 platform


I have following questions:

1. Is it required to download additional MT5 platform? 

additional MT5 platform?

2. The navigator windows on my platform are different than those find in the https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/manage-forex-vps

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/manage-forex-vps


my platform navigator's windows

my platform


I do however have similar information in tools view

tools view 


3. Is this the correct activation of the MQL5 VPS system, and can I now close the MT5 platform and turn off my laptop, and the trading environment will continue on MQL London 14?

 
read post #4 about MQL5 VPS especially in the end of the post related to synchronization and so on.
Yes, it may be the different inrterface for MT4 and MT5 but it is same logic.

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missing signal trades
missing signal trades
  • 2017.03.23
  • www.mql5.com
I have been subscribed to a signal for 1 month and up until now have had only 2 trades have been made on my account...
 
Sergey Golubev:
read post #4 about MQL5 VPS especially in the end of the post related to synchronization and so on.
Yes, it may be the different inrterface for MT4 and MT5 but it is same logic.

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thank you 

Sergey Golubev
 
Its always better to download and use your broker's custom MT5 version.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
Its always better to download and use your broker's custom MT5 version.

noted, thank you

 
Eleni Anna Branou:
Its always better to download and use your broker's custom MT5 version.

Why?

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