Which candlestick pattern is the best (lets test it)
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.26 07:06
Hammer and Hanging Man Candlestick EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading in two patterns: 'Hammer' (Hammer) and 'Hanging Man' (Hanged Man). Stop loss is floating and depends on the pattern found.
Thank you for your reply. I like those explanations. It is clearly that for better results of testing i would need to include trends as well. I wonder how much would profitability rise from these numbers of naked testing:
interesting is that for 5min time frame results got so worse. You might wonder why is there SELL instead of BUY. Well for buy it is even worse result. Man i really need trend building option.
But i am not interested in just some random listing of patterns, like: "engulf, morning star, hammer,...", i want FACTS, i want to see serious analysis, do you have it? Can i repeat it? Do you know for some software that i can do such tests?
So tell me what do you got, why and which pattern is the best, in what situation?
To give you some idea what i mean by serious tests, please take a look at my numbers and even whole process behind it (video). I am serious guys, lets find this holy grail once and for all.
MARUBOZU pattern (naked testing, without any filter like trends and snr)
You can see i got four different tables. With yellow you can see most important info, that is how much would you get on 100% investment, profit is everything above 100.
As you see, profitability is quite low, so do you have better solution, proof of better results? Please give me ideas.