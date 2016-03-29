Experts: Tiger EA
Super simple EA, great for educational purposes :)
You could use this code to make it even shorter:
double Lot_Volume() { double lot; lot = AccountBalance() / 2500; LotSize = lot / LotFactor; min_lot = MarketInfo( Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT ); max_lot = MarketInfo( Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT ); if( LotSize < min_lot ) LotSize = min_lot; // prevent error 131 : INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME if( LotSize > max_lot ) LotSize = max_lot; // prevent error 131 : INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME LotSize = NormalizeDouble( LotSize, 2 ); return(LotSize); }
I just did my first quick test with Tiger and I think it's good.
great results, will you be doing any updates to it ?
I will have a play around with it during the week.
Well done M8
ps
my test was done on eur/usd m15 spread 2 pips, I notice you had spread set @ 30
any reason for such a high spread setting ?
Hi everyone,
I did a test on 99.9% quality mode. Gonna run it since monday on the demo account. It looks so amazing like unreal.
Regards
Yazz
I just did my first quick test with Tiger and I think it's good.
great results, will you be doing any updates to it ?
I will have a play around with it during the week.
Well done M8
ps
my test was done on eur/usd m15 spread 2 pips, I notice you had spread set @ 30
any reason for such a high spread setting ?
WILL DO UPDATES AT SOME STAGE, ALSO I ONLY RECOMMEND THAT THE EA IS USED ON DAILY CHARTS SINCE IT WILL TRADE ON NEW CANDLES AND YOU ARE LIKELY TO GET SOME INTRADAY SPIKES/REVERSALS DUE TO NEWS ETC, ON THE DAILY CHART TRADES WILL OPEN AT AROUND MIDNIGHT INSTEAD. ALSO THE MA'S AND TAKE PROFIT ARE OPTIMISED FOR DAILY CHARTS. SPREAD IS JUST BECAUSE I DEAL WITH HIGH SPREADS SOMETIMES.
Hi everyone,
I did a test on 99.9% quality mode. Gonna run it since monday on the demo account. It looks so amazing like unreal.
Regards
Yazz
Hi again so I did the 5 years period test on 99.9% model.
Find the results in attached file.
It is a 1 hit and done system unfortunately. Just had to be sure because on shorter period like 1 years looks marvelous.
Hi again so I did the 5 years period test on 99.9% model.
Find the results in attached file.
It is a 1 hit and done system unfortunately. Just had to be sure because on shorter period like 1 years looks marvelous.
Hi Yazz,
Market conditions vary a lot over that period (5yrs). In current market conditions I believe it should perform well. I agree that we have a stoploss issue. any suggestions to improve?
Regards,
Zeshan
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Tiger EA:
The Expert Advisor determines buy and sell based on Moving Averages, it also uses ADX and RSI.
Author: ztmalick