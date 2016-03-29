Experts: Tiger EA

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Tiger EA:

The Expert Advisor determines buy and sell based on Moving Averages, it also uses ADX and RSI.

Tiger EA

Author: ztmalick

 

Super simple EA, great for educational purposes :)

You could use this code to make it even shorter:

double Lot_Volume()
   {
   double lot;

   lot = AccountBalance() / 2500;

   LotSize = lot / LotFactor;

   min_lot = MarketInfo( Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT );
   max_lot = MarketInfo( Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT );

   if( LotSize < min_lot ) LotSize = min_lot;  // prevent error 131 : INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME
   if( LotSize > max_lot ) LotSize = max_lot;  // prevent error 131 : INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME

   LotSize = NormalizeDouble( LotSize, 2 );

   return(LotSize);
   }
 
oddpip:

Super simple EA, great for educational purposes :)

You could use this code to make it even shorter:

i quite agree with you. 

lot = AccountBalance() / 2500;

will be more efficient. the stop loss is too large:

double StopLoss=5000;
 
Good Job..Thanks for sharing.
 
thanks for your comments please keep them coming!
 

I just did my first quick test with Tiger and I think it's good.

great results, will you be doing any updates to it ?

I will have a play around with it during the week.

 

Well done M8 

 

ps

my test was done on eur/usd m15 spread 2 pips, I notice you had spread set @ 30

any reason for such a high spread setting  ?

 

Hi everyone,

I did a test on 99.9% quality mode. Gonna run it since monday on the demo account. It looks so amazing like unreal.

Regards

Yazz

Files:
c11.jpg  76 kb
d11.jpg  112 kb
a11.jpg  96 kb
 
acs:

I just did my first quick test with Tiger and I think it's good.

great results, will you be doing any updates to it ?

I will have a play around with it during the week.

 

Well done M8 

 

ps

my test was done on eur/usd m15 spread 2 pips, I notice you had spread set @ 30

any reason for such a high spread setting  ?

WILL DO UPDATES AT SOME STAGE, ALSO I ONLY RECOMMEND THAT THE EA IS USED ON DAILY CHARTS SINCE IT WILL TRADE ON NEW CANDLES AND YOU ARE LIKELY TO GET SOME INTRADAY SPIKES/REVERSALS DUE TO NEWS ETC, ON THE DAILY CHART TRADES WILL OPEN AT AROUND MIDNIGHT INSTEAD. ALSO THE MA'S AND TAKE PROFIT ARE OPTIMISED FOR DAILY CHARTS. SPREAD IS JUST BECAUSE I DEAL WITH HIGH SPREADS SOMETIMES.

 
yazzy:

Hi everyone,

I did a test on 99.9% quality mode. Gonna run it since monday on the demo account. It looks so amazing like unreal.

Regards

Yazz

HI YAZZ, I WILL BE VERY INTERESTED TO SEE THE RESULTS OF THE TESTING, PLEASE POST!
 

Hi again so I did the 5 years period test on 99.9% model.

Find the results in attached file.

It is a 1 hit and done system unfortunately. Just had to be sure because on shorter period like 1 years looks marvelous.

Files:
44.jpg  74 kb
33.jpg  119 kb
22.jpg  108 kb
 
yazzy:

Hi again so I did the 5 years period test on 99.9% model.

Find the results in attached file.

It is a 1 hit and done system unfortunately. Just had to be sure because on shorter period like 1 years looks marvelous.

Hi Yazz,


Market conditions vary a lot over that period (5yrs). In current market conditions I believe it should perform well. I agree that we have a stoploss issue. any suggestions to improve?

Regards,

Zeshan

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