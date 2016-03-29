Experts: Tiger EA - page 3

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this ea work when no trade in accout, when ea open 1 trade or 1 manual trade in account no work. any salution?

 
5622:

this ea work when no trade in accout, when ea open 1 trade or 1 manual trade in account no work. any salution?

Hi 5622,


There will be a solution for this at some stage, please check the page regularly for the updated code. 


Regards,

Zeshan

 
bheki777:
Hi Tiger, i request that you code my simple indicator into an ea and it is not multi complex indicators,it is just single and yet powerful and has a very high winning rate, it catches the trend from the begining until the very end . if u agree I will attach it, please also mention if will you charge me money for this. my Email: bheki7@gmail.com
Hi can you please post the indicator here, i can recode it to work like an EA.
[Deleted]  
Automated-Trading:

Tiger EA:

Author: ztmalick

Amazing!!!
 

Hello

Could you reverse buy in sell  and sell in buy on the EA please.

Im not a programmer and its very difficult for me to understand the programation. 

I testing the current EA

Its a test on M1 time frame with 300 EUR

Take profit : 7 pips

Stop loss : 7 pips

In one month, the ea trade 490 pips, with just 2 hour of trading by day in a demo account.

 

 

 

And im french.

:-) 

Thanks. 

 
chipster86:

Hello

Could you reverse buy in sell  and sell in buy on the EA please.

Im not a programmer and its very difficult for me to understand the programation. 

I testing the current EA

Its a test on M1 time frame with 300 EUR

Take profit : 7 pips

Stop loss : 7 pips

In one month, the ea trade 490 pips, with just 2 hour of trading by day in a demo account.

 

 

 

And im french.

:-) 

Thanks. 

Use only the daily chart to run this EA and achieve better results...also the stoploss should be 5000.
 

Hello,

Many thanks for the response.

Regards,

Chipster 

 
Strategy Tester: tiger

Strategy Tester Report 
tiger
IronFX-Real13 (Build 745)

SymbolGBPUSD. (British Pound vs US Dollar)
PeriodDaily (D1) 2012.12.02 22:00 - 2014.11.30 23:59 (2012.11.29 - 2014.11.29)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parametersprice_ma_period_fast=21; price_ma_period_slow=89; LotFactor=3; StopLoss=1000; TakeProfit=70; adxthreshold=31; adxperiod=14; rsiperiod=14; rsiupper=67; rsilower=37;
Bars in test625Ticks modelled33581899Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00SpreadCurrent (22)
Total net profit8947.30Gross profit13607.30Gross loss-4660.00
Profit factor2.92Expected payoff69.90
Absolute drawdown179.55Maximal drawdown4127.56 (24.21%)Relative drawdown24.21% (4127.56)
Total trades128Short positions (won %)35 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)93 (96.77%)
Profit trades (% of total)125 (97.66%)Loss trades (% of total)3 (2.34%)
Largestprofit trade140.00loss trade-2000.00
Averageprofit trade108.86loss trade-1553.33
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)52 (4841.20)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-3330.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)5316.50 (43)consecutive loss (count of losses)-3330.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins42consecutive losses2

  

 

Using Tickstory (DakasCopy), Ran optimization on S/L, T/P, MA Fast/Slow, ADX Threshold, ADX Period, RSI Period, and RSI upper/lower

 * Having a S/L of 5000 PIPs = Massive-drawdowns / Margin-Calls when run using 'Lot Factor' programmed per account size: $10,000 USD LOT Size = >2, at least the way I figured it, one trade open 2 LOTS short, @500:1 Leverage moved nearly 4000+/- PIPs, would most certainly trigger a margin-call! If my math is wrong, pls. tell me!, I can post report that shows this.

  1. Need to improve Lot Sizing to consider PIP-value / Margin Ratio / Equity to set 'Lot Size' 
  2. Need to add trailing stops - as there is certainly a lot of trades that continue to trend but T/P reduces possible wins.

Cheers

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform / MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metaquotes.net
MetaTrader 5 trading platform designed to arrange brokerage services in Forex, CFD, Futures, as well as equity markets
 

hi,

 

i tested your EA and it looks great,

 

i didn't understand how the SL or TP works, i saw in the code it is 5000 SL and 70 TP, but when it opened a trade it made the TP 7 points and stop loss 500 and it confuses the mt4 that it is written on the screen 5000 and 70 but it actually do 500 and 7? please check the attachment.

 

another thing, is it enough to open the ea on daily chart in order to let the ea run on daily chart? is operate on the current time frame? 

 

thanks  

Files:
tiger_pic.jpg  297 kb
 

It took me some time, but I think I optimized a good chunk of the ea code


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       tiger.mq4  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2014, zeshan tayyab malick, June 21st 2014"
#property link      "zmalick@hotmail.com"

extern double price_ma_period_fast =21; //slow ma
extern double price_ma_period_slow =89; //fast ma 
double LotSize; //lotsize
extern double LotFactor = 2; //lotsize factor
extern double StopLoss=5000; //stop loss
extern double TakeProfit=70; //take profit
extern int MagicNumber=1234; //magic
extern double pips = 0.00001; //leave as default for 5 digit brokers
extern double adxthreshold = 27; //adx threshold - must be greater than this to trade
extern double adxperiod = 14; //adx period
extern double rsiperiod = 14; //rsi period
extern double rsiupper = 65; //rsi upper bound, wont buy above this value
extern double rsilower = 35; //rsi lower bound, wont sell below this value

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
//----
   if ( IsNewCandle() )
   {
      trenddirection(); //find trend direction
      logic(); //apply indicator logic
      Lot_Volume(); //calc lotsize
      buyorsell(); //trade - buy or sell
   
   
      return(0);
     }
  return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//insuring its a new candle function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsNewCandle()
{
/*   static int BarsOnChart=0;
   if (Bars == BarsOnChart)
   return (false);
   BarsOnChart = Bars;
   return(true);*/
  if (Bars == 0) return (false); else return (True);  
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//identifies the direction of the current trend
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool trenddirection()
{
   double pricefastmanow,priceslowmanow;
   pricefastmanow = iMA(Symbol(),0,price_ma_period_fast,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
   priceslowmanow = iMA(Symbol(),0,price_ma_period_slow,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
   return (pricefastmanow > priceslowmanow);  //bullish if true, bearish if false
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//applies logic from indicators ADX and RSI to determine if we can trade
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int logic()
{
   double adx,rsi;   
   adx = iADX(Symbol(),0,adxperiod,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0);
   rsi = iRSI(Symbol(),0,rsiperiod,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
   return ( (adx > adxthreshold) && ((rsi > rsilower && rsi < rsiupper)) );
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//opens trades
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int buyorsell()
{
   bool trenddirectionx, logicx;
   int TicketNumber;
   
   trenddirectionx = trenddirection();
   logicx = logic();

   if (OrdersTotal() ==0)
   {
     if (logicx)
     {
       if (trenddirectionx)
         //buy
         TicketNumber = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,LotSize,Ask,3,Ask-(StopLoss*pips),Ask+(TakeProfit*pips),NULL,MagicNumber,0,Green);
       else
         //sell
         TicketNumber = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,LotSize,Bid,3,Bid+(StopLoss*pips),Bid-(TakeProfit*pips),NULL,MagicNumber,0,Red);
     }
   }

return(0);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//calculates lot size based on balance and factor
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double Lot_Volume()
{
   double lot, min_lot, max_lot;

   lot = AccountBalance() / 2500;

   LotSize = lot / LotFactor;

   min_lot = MarketInfo( Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT );
   max_lot = MarketInfo( Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT );

   if( LotSize < min_lot ) LotSize = min_lot;  // prevent error 131 : INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME
   if( LotSize > max_lot ) LotSize = max_lot;  // prevent error 131 : INVALID_TRADE_VOLUME
   
   LotSize = NormalizeDouble( LotSize, 2 );

   return( LotSize );
}


This is basically the same ea, the same logic, only coded to perform faster, if someone could please backtest it with 99.9%???

I dont get why the EA is coded to only open orders when there arent  any other order open but if I remove it the EA only produces loses

1234
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