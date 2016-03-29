Experts: Tiger EA - page 3
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this ea work when no trade in accout, when ea open 1 trade or 1 manual trade in account no work. any salution?
this ea work when no trade in accout, when ea open 1 trade or 1 manual trade in account no work. any salution?
Hi 5622,
There will be a solution for this at some stage, please check the page regularly for the updated code.
Regards,
Zeshan
Hi Tiger, i request that you code my simple indicator into an ea and it is not multi complex indicators,it is just single and yet powerful and has a very high winning rate, it catches the trend from the begining until the very end . if u agree I will attach it, please also mention if will you charge me money for this. my Email: bheki7@gmail.com
Tiger EA:
Author: ztmalick
Hello
Could you reverse buy in sell and sell in buy on the EA please.
Im not a programmer and its very difficult for me to understand the programation.
I testing the current EA
Its a test on M1 time frame with 300 EUR
Take profit : 7 pips
Stop loss : 7 pips
In one month, the ea trade 490 pips, with just 2 hour of trading by day in a demo account.
And im french.
:-)
Thanks.
Hello
Could you reverse buy in sell and sell in buy on the EA please.
Im not a programmer and its very difficult for me to understand the programation.
I testing the current EA
Its a test on M1 time frame with 300 EUR
Take profit : 7 pips
Stop loss : 7 pips
In one month, the ea trade 490 pips, with just 2 hour of trading by day in a demo account.
And im french.
:-)
Thanks.
Hello,
Many thanks for the response.
Regards,
Chipster
Strategy Tester Report
Using Tickstory (DakasCopy), Ran optimization on S/L, T/P, MA Fast/Slow, ADX Threshold, ADX Period, RSI Period, and RSI upper/lower
* Having a S/L of 5000 PIPs = Massive-drawdowns / Margin-Calls when run using 'Lot Factor' programmed per account size: $10,000 USD LOT Size = >2, at least the way I figured it, one trade open 2 LOTS short, @500:1 Leverage moved nearly 4000+/- PIPs, would most certainly trigger a margin-call! If my math is wrong, pls. tell me!, I can post report that shows this.
Cheers
hi,
i tested your EA and it looks great,
i didn't understand how the SL or TP works, i saw in the code it is 5000 SL and 70 TP, but when it opened a trade it made the TP 7 points and stop loss 500 and it confuses the mt4 that it is written on the screen 5000 and 70 but it actually do 500 and 7? please check the attachment.
another thing, is it enough to open the ea on daily chart in order to let the ea run on daily chart? is operate on the current time frame?
thanks
It took me some time, but I think I optimized a good chunk of the ea code
This is basically the same ea, the same logic, only coded to perform faster, if someone could please backtest it with 99.9%???
I dont get why the EA is coded to only open orders when there arent any other order open but if I remove it the EA only produces loses