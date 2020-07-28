Regarding Trade not copied in my acount
1. Check specification of the symbol (it is EURUSD in your case).
Make sure that you have EURUSD in the Market Watch.
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Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.23 06:58
Make sure that you accepted all the simbols in the Market Watch (right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols - Show all).
Besides, it may be profibited by the broker so you can check the specification of this symbol (right mouse click on EURNZD in the Market Watch - Specification).
"Symbol ... not found" may be related to the mapping.
It means that your broker is very different from the signal provider's broker, or you ahve several symbols related to EURUSD (for example, EURUSDt, EURUSD_m, and so on). And no any trades will be copied for this EURUSD symbol.
What to do? Nothing you can do, or change the broker for example.
More information about mapping.
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Hello how can I copy signal with EURGBP.. (there are two points behind)
Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.14 06:44"..no symbol found" error is related to the mapping.
read post #12 for more information (and post #12 and post #1 and more).
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It may be fine with the other symbols.
about refund -
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Can I refund a signal that i have'nt use yet
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.27 10:43
If you cancel your subscription you will get a refund for the months, that haven't started yet.
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Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.
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