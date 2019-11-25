Please help with "symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode" problem?
There are two reasons about "skipped as no symbol found" error:
- no any symbol found;
- more than one symbol found.
You can check here: Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service -
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades.
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
I trade with LMAX. MY mt4 is not copying trade from my signal provider. EURUSD symbol not mapping to EURUSD.lmx. Please help?
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 70%
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - signal provider has position [#11375621 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14334 sl: 1.12834 tp: 1.15334]
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - signal provider has position [#11375714 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14339 sl: 1.12839 tp: 1.15339]
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - signal provider has position [#11376253 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14351 sl: 1.12851 tp: 1.14410]
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - position #11375621 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14334 sl: 1.12834 tp: 1.15334 skipped as no symbol found
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - position #11375714 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14339 sl: 1.12839 tp: 1.15339 skipped as no symbol found
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - position #11376253 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14351 sl: 1.12851 tp: 1.14410 skipped as no symbol found
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.177 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.177 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.177 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.178 '2096572123': Signal - synchronization finished successfully
Contact your broker to enable trading in your account. Also make sure you have enabled the EURUSD pair in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
then how to resolve this? i have the same issue, my symbol is EURUSD+ (+ sign after each symbol as it is ECN Account.)
Use another broker for copying the signal.
Ask the signal provider for suggested broker/server setups.
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I trade with LMAX. MY mt4 is not copying trade from my signal provider. EURUSD symbol not mapping to EURUSD.lmx. Please help?
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 70%
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - signal provider has position [#11375621 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14334 sl: 1.12834 tp: 1.15334]
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - signal provider has position [#11375714 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14339 sl: 1.12839 tp: 1.15339]
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - signal provider has position [#11376253 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14351 sl: 1.12851 tp: 1.14410]
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - position #11375621 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14334 sl: 1.12834 tp: 1.15334 skipped as no symbol found
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - position #11375714 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14339 sl: 1.12839 tp: 1.15339 skipped as no symbol found
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - position #11376253 buy 0.40 EURUSD at 1.14351 sl: 1.12851 tp: 1.14410 skipped as no symbol found
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.176 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.177 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.177 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.177 '2096572123': Signal - symbol EURUSD has inconsistent trade mode
2019.01.30 09:34:31.178 '2096572123': Signal - synchronization finished successfully