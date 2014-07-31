Indices Technical Analysis - page 4
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Press review
mazennafee, 2014.07.29 14:19
Opera Software ST: the RSI is oversold
78.7 is our pivot point.
Our preference: the downside prevails as long as 78.7 is resistance.
Alternative scenario: the upside breakout of 78.7 would call for 83.3 and 86.
Comment: the RSI is below 30. It could either mean that the stock is in a lasting downtrend or just oversold and therefore bound to retrace (look for bullish divergence in this case). The MACD is below its signal line and negative. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the share stands below its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 76.89 and 75.8).
Supports and resistances:
86 **
83.3 *
78.7 **
76.9
73.8 last
68.4
65.8 **
63.1 *
60.4 **
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mazennafee, 2014.07.29 14:21
Greencore Group ST: the upside prevails as long as 264.25 is support
Our pivot point stands at 264.25.
Our preference: the upside prevails as long as 264.25 is support.
Alternative scenario: below 264.25, expect 249.5 and 241.
Comment: the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 276.85 and 277.09).
Supports and resistances:
322.25 **
313.75 *
305 **
296
277.4 last
269.75
264.25 **
249.5 *
241 **
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mazennafee, 2014.07.29 14:23
Partnership Assurance Group ST: the downside prevails as long as 129 is resistance
Our pivot point is at 129.
Our preference: the downside prevails as long as 129 is resistance.
Alternative scenario: above 129, look for 133 and 135.25.
Comment: the RSI is below its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is negative and below its signal line. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the stock is trading under both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 128.21 and 127.78).
Supports and resistances:
135.25 **
133 *
129 **
127.25
125.5 last
119.5
117.25 **
114.75 *
112.5 **
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mazennafee, 2014.07.29 14:26
STOXX 600 Retail MT: the upside prevails
268 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 268 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 333.73 and then 360 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 268 expect a drop to 227 and 218.
Comment: The RSI is around its neutrality area at 50%
Trend: ST rise; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
385 **
360 **
333.73 **
307 Last
268 **
227 ***
218 **
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mazennafee, 2014.07.29 14:40
EURO STOXX Retail MT: the upside prevails
Our pivot point stands at 317.
Our preference: As long as 317 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 400 and then 420 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 317 expect a drop to 289.5 and 242.
Comment: The RSI is around its neutrality area at 50%
Trend: ST rise; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
430 **
420 **
400 **
381 Last
317 **
289.5 **
242 **
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mazennafee, 2014.07.29 14:50
EURO STOXX Telecommunications MT: the upside prevails
270 is our pivot point.
Our preference: as long as 270 is support, the upside prevails.
Alternative scenario: below 270 expect a drop to 254 and 220.
Comment: Even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.
Trend: ST rise; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
410 **
377 ***
345 **
307 Last
270 ***
254 *
220 **
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mazennafee, 2014.07.29 14:52
STOXX 600 Basic Resource MT: bounce
369 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 369 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 485 and then 543.5 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 369, expect a consolidation to 330 & 299.
Comment: The weekly indicators are bullish and call for further upside.
Trend: ST rise; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
593 *
543.5 ***
485 **
450 Last
369 ***
330 **
299 **
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mazennafee, 2014.07.29 14:54
STOXX 600 Construction MT: the upside prevails
310 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 310 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 383 and then 418 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 310 expect a drop to 260 and 232.
Comment: The RSI is around its neutrality area at 50%
Trend: ST consolidation; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
432 **
418 **
383 **
340 Last
310 ***
260 **
232 **
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mazennafee, 2014.07.29 14:58
STOXX 600 Telecom MT: the upside prevails
280 is our pivot point.
Our preference: As long as 280 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 360 and then 375 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 280 expect a drop to 257 and 225.5.
Comment: The weekly indicators are bullish and call for further upside.
Trend: ST rise; MT bullish.
Supports and resistances:
391 **
375 **
360 **
297 Last
280 **
257 **
225.5 **
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