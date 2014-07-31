Indices Technical Analysis - page 2
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SMI (Eurex) (U4) Intraday: intraday support around 8469.
Pivot: 8469
Our preference: Long positions above 8469 with targets @ 8590 & 8655 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Below 8469 look for further downside with 8425 & 8390 as targets.
Comment: Even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.
Supports and resistances:
8720 **
8655 **
8590 **
8507 Last
8469 *
8425 ***
8390 **
SMI (Eurex) (U4) Intraday: intraday support around 8469.
Pivot: 8469
Our preference: Long positions above 8469 with targets @ 8590 & 8655 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Below 8469 look for further downside with 8425 & 8390 as targets.
Comment: Even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.
Supports and resistances:
8720 **
8655 **
8590 **
8507 Last
8469 *
8425 ***
8390 **
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GBPUSDAnalysis
newdigital, 2014.07.29 13:08I am trying to understand which source you are using ... because I think - it is not your technical analysis. I think - it is taken from external sources and all those posts should be on this thread.
SMI (Eurex) (U4) Intraday: intraday support around 8469.
H4 Time frame
Bullish Divergence (ADX)
Hang Seng ST: the bias remains bullish.
Pivot: 23150
Our preference: Long positions above 23150 with targets @ 25000 & 26000 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Below 23150 look for further downside with 22250 & 21700 as targets.
Comment: The RSI is supported by a rising trend line.
Supports and resistances:
26350
26000
25000
24657 Last
23150
22250
21700
Nikkei 225 ST: caution.
Pivot: 15000
Our preference: Long positions above 15000 with targets @ 15660 & 16000 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Below 15000 look for further downside with 14520 & 13860 as targets.
Comment: The RSI is mixed with a bullish bias. The index is facing the challenge of its key resistance at 15660
Supports and resistances:
16300
16000
15660
15618 Last
15000
14520
13860
Nikkei 225 ST: caution.
H1 Time Frame
Bearish Butterfly [1.618/.786/*/2.618] Pattern
Bearish Divergence (ADX)
Well ... I found it your sources :) You are just copy-pasting without source link ...
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Well ... I found it your sources :) You are just copy-pasting without source link ...
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Press review
mazennafee, 2014.07.29 13:53
SSE Composite ST: continuation of the rebound.
Pivot: 2085
Our preference: Long positions above 2085 with targets @ 2210 & 2260 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Below 2085 look for further downside with 1985 & 1900 as targets.
Comment: The RSI is supported by a bullish trend line.
Supports and resistances:
2330
2260
2210
2178 Last
2085
1985
1900
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Press review
mazennafee, 2014.07.29 13:57
Reckitt Benckiser ST: supported by a rising trend line
Our preference: As long as 4790 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 5500 and then 5650 as next targets.
Alternative scenario: below 4790 expect a drop to 4500 and 4220.
Comment: The daily technical indicators are bullish and do not show any reversal signs.
Trend: ST decline; MT range.
Supports and resistances:
6000 ***
5650 **
5500 ***
5225.00 Last
4790 **
4500 ***
4220 **