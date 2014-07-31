Indices Technical Analysis - page 2

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SMI‏ (Eurex)‏ (U4) Intraday: intraday support around 8469.

 Pivot: 8469


Our preference: Long positions above 8469 with targets @ 8590 & 8655 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Below 8469 look for further downside with 8425 & 8390 as targets.

Comment: Even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.

Supports and resistances:
8720 **
8655 **
8590 **
8507 Last
8469 *
8425 ***
8390 **

 

 
mazennafee:

SMI‏ (Eurex)‏ (U4) Intraday: intraday support around 8469.

 Pivot: 8469


Our preference: Long positions above 8469 with targets @ 8590 & 8655 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Below 8469 look for further downside with 8425 & 8390 as targets.

Comment: Even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited.

Supports and resistances:
8720 **
8655 **
8590 **
8507 Last
8469 *
8425 ***
8390 **

 

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GBPUSDAnalysis

newdigital, 2014.07.29 13:08

I am trying to understand which source you are using ... because I think - it is not your technical analysis. I think - it is taken from external sources and all those posts should be on this thread.

 

SMI‏ (Eurex)‏ (U4) Intraday: intraday support around 8469.

H4 Time frame

Bullish Divergence (ADX)

 

 

Hang Seng ST: the bias remains bullish.

 Pivot: 23150


Our preference: Long positions above 23150 with targets @ 25000 & 26000 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Below 23150 look for further downside with 22250 & 21700 as targets.

Comment: The RSI is supported by a rising trend line.

Supports and resistances:
26350 
26000 
25000 
24657 Last
23150 
22250 
21700 

 

 

Nikkei 225 ST: caution.

 Pivot: 15000


Our preference: Long positions above 15000 with targets @ 15660 & 16000 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Below 15000 look for further downside with 14520 & 13860 as targets.

Comment: The RSI is mixed with a bullish bias. The index is facing the challenge of its key resistance at 15660

Supports and resistances:
16300 
16000 
15660 
15618 Last
15000 
14520 
13860 

 

 

Nikkei 225 ST: caution.

H1 Time Frame 

Bearish Butterfly [1.618/.786/*/2.618] Pattern

Bearish Divergence (ADX)

 

 

Well ... I found it your sources :) You are just copy-pasting without source link ...

-------------

  1. All external content should be uploaded to this one thread only: Press review
  2. if you want to use external content to any of your thread - use "to pocket" feature:



 
newdigital:

Well ... I found it your sources :) You are just copy-pasting without source link ...

-------------

  1. All external content should be uploaded to this one thread only: Press review
  2. if you want to use external content to any of your thread - use "to pocket" feature:



ok done  thanks lot 
 

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Press review

mazennafee, 2014.07.29 13:53

SSE Composite ST: continuation of the rebound.

 Pivot: 2085


Our preference: Long positions above 2085 with targets @ 2210 & 2260 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Below 2085 look for further downside with 1985 & 1900 as targets.

Comment: The RSI is supported by a bullish trend line.

Supports and resistances:
2330 
2260 
2210 
2178 Last
2085 
1985 
1900 

 


 

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mazennafee, 2014.07.29 13:57

Reckitt Benckiser ST: supported by a rising trend line

 Our preference: As long as 4790 is not broken down, we favour an upmove with 5500 and then 5650 as next targets.


Alternative scenario: below 4790 expect a drop to 4500 and 4220.

Comment: The daily technical indicators are bullish and do not show any reversal signs.

Trend: ST decline; MT range.

Supports and resistances:
6000 ***
5650 **
5500 ***
5225.00 Last
4790 **
4500 ***
4220 **

 


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