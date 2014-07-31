Indices Technical Analysis - page 5
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#ZSU4 H4 TimeFrame ( September 2014 Soybean Futures )
Bearish Dragon Pattern
Bearish Divergence (ADX) (two possible )
#ZCU4 H1 TimeFrame ( September 2014 Corn Futures )
Bullish Shark [.786/-/1.272/2.0] Pattern
Bullish Divergence (ADX)
#ZCU4 H4 TimeFrame ( September 2014 Corn Futures )
Bullish A 5-0 [-/2.0/.382/.786] Pattern
Bullish Divergence (ADX)
Support Month( 3) at 358.58
#ZCU4 Daily TimeFrame ( September 2014 Corn Futures )
Bullish Black Swan [1.618/1.414/*/1.414] Pattern
Bullish Divergence (ADX)
Support Month( 3) at 358.58
#ZCU4 WEEKLY TimeFrame ( September 2014 Corn Futures )
Bullish Shark [.886/-/1.128/1.618] Pattern
Bullish Divergence (ADX)
Support Week at 362.75
#ZCU4 Monthly Time Frame ( September 2014 Corn Futures )
Bullish Shark [.886/-/1.128/1.618] Pattern
Bullish Divergence (ADX)
Support Monthly at 415.50
#ZWU4 H1 Time Frame ( September 2014 Wheat Futures )
Bullish TOTAL [1.128/.786/1.0/1.414] Pattern
Bullish Crab [1.414/.707/.618/3.14] Pattern
Bullish Divergence (ADX)
Support H4 at 519.25
#ZWU4 H4 Time Frame ( September 2014 Wheat Futures )
Bullish TOTAL [1.128/.786/1.0/1.414] Pattern
Bullish A Bat [1.128/.382/1.272/2.618] Pattern
Bullish TOTAL [1.414/.447/1.272/2.618] Pattern
Bullish Divergence (RSI)
Support H4 at 519.25
Support Week at 525.25
#ZWU4 Daily Time Frame ( September 2014 Wheat Futures )
Bullish A Bat [1.128/.382/1.272/2.618] Pattern
Bullish Divergence (ADX)
Support Week at 525.25
#ZWU4 Weekly Time Frame ( September 2014 Wheat Futures )
Bullish A Bat [1.128/.382/1.272/2.618] Pattern
Bullish max Gartley [.618/.618/.5/1.128] Pattern
Bullish Divergence (RSI)
Support Month at 537.33