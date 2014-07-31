Indices Technical Analysis - page 5

New comment
 

#ZSU4 H4 TimeFrame ( September 2014 Soybean  Futures )

 Bearish Dragon Pattern

Bearish Divergence (ADX) (two possible )

 

 

#ZCU4 H1 TimeFrame ( September 2014 Corn  Futures )

 Bullish Shark [.786/-/1.272/2.0] Pattern

Bullish Divergence (ADX)

 

 

#ZCU4 H4 TimeFrame ( September 2014 Corn  Futures )

 Bullish A 5-0 [-/2.0/.382/.786] Pattern

 Bullish Divergence (ADX)

Support Month( 3) at 358.58

 

 

 #ZCU4 Daily TimeFrame ( September 2014 Corn  Futures )

Bullish Black Swan [1.618/1.414/*/1.414] Pattern

Bullish Divergence (ADX)

Support Month( 3) at 358.58

 

 

#ZCU4 WEEKLY TimeFrame ( September 2014 Corn  Futures )

Bullish Shark [.886/-/1.128/1.618] Pattern

Bullish Divergence (ADX)

Support Week at 362.75

 

 

#ZCU4 Monthly Time Frame ( September 2014 Corn  Futures )

Bullish Shark [.886/-/1.128/1.618] Pattern

Bullish Divergence (ADX)

Support Monthly at 415.50

 

 

#ZWU4 H1 Time Frame ( September 2014 Wheat  Futures )

Bullish TOTAL [1.128/.786/1.0/1.414] Pattern

Bullish Crab [1.414/.707/.618/3.14] Pattern

Bullish Divergence (ADX)

Support H4  at 519.25

 

 

#ZWU4 H4 Time Frame ( September 2014 Wheat  Futures )

Bullish TOTAL [1.128/.786/1.0/1.414] Pattern

Bullish A Bat [1.128/.382/1.272/2.618] Pattern

Bullish TOTAL [1.414/.447/1.272/2.618]  Pattern

Bullish Divergence (RSI)

Support H4  at 519.25

Support Week  at 525.25

 

 

#ZWU4 Daily Time Frame ( September 2014 Wheat  Futures )

Bullish A Bat [1.128/.382/1.272/2.618] Pattern

Bullish Divergence (ADX)

Support Week  at 525.25

 

 

#ZWU4 Weekly Time Frame ( September 2014 Wheat  Futures )

Bullish A Bat [1.128/.382/1.272/2.618] Pattern

Bullish max Gartley [.618/.618/.5/1.128] Pattern

Bullish Divergence (RSI)

Support Month at 537.33

 

 

1234567891011
New comment