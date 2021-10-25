Indicators: StdScore v4.2
Great indicator .I tried to give it All stars but it only recorded two. I have just downloaded it and found it excellent for picking divergence setups. I changed the setting from 20 to 9. So BIG THANKS making it available.
Just thought I would let You know just did a quick trade on the GBPUSD and made 20 pips, thought I would protect the profit ,could have made another 10 pips. Just looking at combination with other indicators to signal staying in the trade for more pips. Cheers Mark Siddle.
Very good Indi, thank for this very intersting thing.
Good indicator, use it on the H4 timeframe, setting 36 ;)
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StdScore v4.2:
An oscillator that duplicates the chart of a selected asset in a separate window in three ways: line, bars and candles. This is essentially an indicator Bollinger bands, displayed in a separate window. In my opinion, it will be useful for beginners as a way to look at various technical signals from a different angle. This indicator helped me in an adviser for filtering unfavorable moments for trades.
Author: Lowtestx5