EA Installation Failed
New server is Windows 10 64 bit?
If yes so I think - it is related to authorization to the Community tab in Metatrader.
Look at the information I collected -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.05 13:37
- product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
- all possible options and about what to do: post #9
- how it was solved: post #13
- everything collected in one post: #33
It is what I collected concerning to this subject on all the forum posts.
As to me so I had this issue, and I solved this issue by updating Internet Explorer to the latest version (I am having version 11 now).
The other users solved it by login to Community tab using their login (and not by email).
New server is Windows 10 64 bit?
If yes so I think - it is related to authorization to the Community tab in Metatrader.
Look at the information I collected -
Hi Thanks Sergey. Downloaded ok now.
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I have just tried to install a purchased EA on a new server and get the message "X installation is failed" in the "Markets" tab, and the following journal entries (I tried twice)...
I am aware that the EA is no longer available for purchase, but I have 6 activations left so I would have expected to be able to use it still.