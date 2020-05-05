installation application

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Salut tout le monde,

Je viens d'acheter une application et je ne peux pas l'installer sur ma plateforme meta trader
 
Elmerveille:
Hi everyone,

I just bought an application and I cannot install it on my meta trader platform

It is what I collected concerning to this subject on all the forum posts.

As to me so I had this issue, and I solved this issue by updating Internet Explorer to the latest version (I am having version 11 now).


product is purchased but not downloaded yet
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
  • 2020.02.26
  • www.mql5.com
the indicator shows in the terminal /market /purchased but next to the install button it says "product is purchased but not downloaded yet...
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