installation application
Salut tout le monde,
Je viens d'acheter une application et je ne peux pas l'installer sur ma plateforme meta trader
Elmerveille:
Hi everyone,
I just bought an application and I cannot install it on my meta trader platform
- product is purchased but not downloaded yet https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
- all possible options and about what to do: post #9
- how it was solved: post #13
- everything collected in one post: #33
It is what I collected concerning to this subject on all the forum posts.
As to me so I had this issue, and I solved this issue by updating Internet Explorer to the latest version (I am having version 11 now).
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
- 2020.02.26
- www.mql5.com
the indicator shows in the terminal /market /purchased but next to the install button it says "product is purchased but not downloaded yet...
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