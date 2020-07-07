EA cannot load on my MetaQuotes virtual server - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And the forgotten promised attachment:
And the forgotten promised attachment:
Yes, it is about synchronization, but I did not see the results.
As I understand - you synchronized 4 charts with 4 EAs attached to the charts.
And EAs were removed.
0 16:55:41.159 Virtual Hosting: 6141694 prepare expert files to synchronize...
0 16:55:41.159 Virtual Hosting: 6141694 check for load "Experts\..."
0 16:55:41.177 Virtual Hosting: 6141694 migrate file "Experts\..." (11.10 Kb)
0 16:55:41.177 Virtual Hosting: 6141694 migrate file "Experts\..." (23.05 Kb)
0 16:55:41.178 Virtual Hosting: 6141694 migrate file "Experts\..." (23.11 Kb)
0 16:55:41.178 Virtual Hosting: 6141694 migrate file "Experts\..." (16.84 Kb)
0 16:55:41.178 Virtual Hosting: 6141694 4 files prepared to synchronize
... (more?)
and EAs were removed ...
and I did not see the results of the synchronization in this log (which was sucessfully migrated, which was not migrated and why/error).
--------------------
I hope some other users will look at this and tell about what was happened there ... because this log file is not completed as it should be with the error or something.
Example of migration which was finished (look at the image below):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.06.29 09:48
Did you check that your MQL5 VPS synchronization was succesful in the first place?
Go to your MQL5 VPS (right click) in the Navigator window >> Journals and check if you have a similar message:
If not, you haven't migrated correctly.
You need to attach your EAs and indicators on the appropriate charts, locally in your MT4 terminal, click the Auto Trading button and then right click on your MQL5 VPS >> Synchronize all.
Dear Serge,
What you see is the removal of the EA's because I closed the platform. After "16:55:41.687 Virtual Hosting: 6141694 status is 'started' in the log, I closed the platform. So thats thats my action.
This is the part of the de-initof the MT4 platform.
Then I copied the log-file to attach to my message here above.
Thus what you see is all what happens. No errors at all.
Hi,
A fresh bright sight on the synchronization from today:
The virtual server side:
1 The terminal log...
2 The Expert log...
My desktop-side:
3. A screen snapshot of the log ...
It’s a screen snap because most of the log is not in the logfile yet; MT4 will place it there after closing the terminal... which is the cause of the removal of the experts in the de-init phase of the terminal)...
If there are - unhoped for - no solutions in this forum where can I go elsewhere (The dropdown menu of the helpdesk choices offer only financial issues)?
Because MQL5 VPS is the "copy of your Metatrader in cloud" (means: MQL5 VPS is Metatrader installed in cloud for you; your "second Metatrader instance").
And if 3 EAs can be attached to the charts and can be migrated (3 EAs together with 3 charts with the EAs attached onto them), and if "this second Metatrader" can not use those EAs so - it is something with your EAs ... or the build of this "cloud Metatrader" is different from your home Metatrader (means: EAs were compiled with old build).
I do not have MQL5 VPS now (I can not check), but from what I see - it is something with your EAs.
Because MQL5 VPS is the "copy of your Metatrader in cloud" (means: MQL5 VPS is Metatrader installed in cloud for you; your "second Metatrader instance").
And if 3 EAs can be attached to the charts and can be migrated (3 EAs together with 3 charts with the EAs attached onto them), and if "this second Metatrader" can not use those EAs so - it is something with your EAs ... or the build of this "cloud Metatrader" is different from your home Metatrader (means: EAs were compiled with old build).
I have the very same error as Marine since 3rd July 2020. But how does one get the EA to be compatible with the cloud based MT to overcome the build issue?
Hi,
Correct, build 1260 is actual now on all my instances, and probably on your instances too ;-). However, on the virtual VPS-server the build is 1264 (??) A.. (see 1e attachment).
Anyway, the EA’s are functioning on (your?) and mine 1260 build, so on my desktop no problem. So how can we be sure the EA's are the problem whatsoever?
All the experts functioned at least until 2020-06-16 (I have real trades from one of the AE's on that day, 2e attachment). And I know nothing about an update of the platform on my desktop since then.
Unfortunately, I cannot deliver proof of the trade on the basis of a VPS-server log because I switched from the server in London (my lower latency standard) to a server in Amsterdam in an attempt to solve this problem. On this point you must believe me.
I cannot simply compile the EA's. It is extremely difficult to get a new compiled version. An attempt for contact is running at this moment. But I have strong doubts if that’s going to solve the problem at all.
More possibilities? Is there a doctor in the hall?
Hi,
Correct, build 1260 is actual now on all my instances, and probably on your instances too ;-). However, on the virtual VPS-server the build is 1264 (??) A.. (see 1e attachment)....
build 1264 is the latest (I am having 1264 on all my MT4 instances):
It should be updated to 1264 (or to 1262 and to 1264 by the next action).
Im already running B1264 since 2 days ago. The problem persists.