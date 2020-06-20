Sellers - page 3
I do not understand what you are complaining about.
ALL products can be downloaded and tested for free on a demo account. So EVERYBODY can use the terminal on demo account with their broker or MQ to find out for themselves if what they see is at least half of what they expect.
Who is too lazy, too impatient or too greedy, should not complain afterwards. Some people only learn the hard way!
All tools can be only tested in the strategy tester independent of the account type of your terminal. They won't work on a regular chart if you didn't bought a license.
Indicators recalculate and repaint on the current bar which is perfectly normal due to changing prices,
but if they recalcuate a few bars backwards it is totally useless like all zig-zag based indicators.
Here you can see how perfect this zig-zag seems to hit every high and low to the point which use some publishers to print an arrow as entry sign at every high and low.
What they don't tell you is that the ZigZag recalculates and the highs and lows will be recalculated and the arrows suddenly disappear even several bars backwards.
So in hindsight, this looks perfect on a static chart history while it's total crap in real-time trading.
Yes, one could have noticed that with a simple forward test in the strategy tester, but there are enough people that don't.
So is this legal? I guess yes, but I would report it to the market administration anyway if the author lied to you about that topic. (you should provide proof of the lie)
Is this ethically correct? That's surely not what this market is about. A few sellers will always use barely legal tricks, but there are ways to identify them. (reading reviews, etc.)
Could it be avoided to spent money on useless crap software? Yes. In this case with a simple forward test run in the strategy tester.