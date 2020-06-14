Synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled
please can someone help me urgently, my journal section is saying: Synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled.
This is a problem with your trading account, contact your broker.
What do I tell them please?
That trade actions are disabled in your trading account. They need to enable trading for your account.
Please, would I still face this same issue if I used ic market, because am using pepper stone. Can I use the broker I want or is it compulsory to use the same broker as the signal provider.
You can use another broker and move your signal subscription to it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Good morning, please I am having issues with synchronization. my journal tab is showing this: Synchronization terminates, cannot copy position #73506373..
Trade request failed , Automated Trading Robot 2, synchronization terminated..please what do I do?
Upload some journal logs in order to see the problem more clearly.
Good Afternoon, please from your answers I had sent a message to my broker, and they have rectified the issue..The message is showing Trading has been enabled-hedging mode. I want to know the type of message I will see on my journal tab to know that I have connected to the signal provider, ready for the copy trading.
Follow these instructions:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
