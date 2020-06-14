Synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled

please can someone help me urgently, my journal section is saying: Synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled.
 
ukoabasi Ekpoudom:
This is a problem with your trading account, contact your broker.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

What do I tell them please?
 
ukoabasi Ekpoudom:
That trade actions are disabled in your trading account. They need to enable trading for your account.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Please, would I still face this same issue if I used ic market, because am using pepper stone. Can I use the broker I want or is it compulsory to use the same broker as the signal provider.
 
ukoabasi Ekpoudom:
You can use another broker and move your signal subscription to it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 

Good morning, please I am having issues with synchronization. my journal tab is showing this: Synchronization terminates, cannot copy position #73506373..

Trade request failed , Automated Trading Robot 2, synchronization terminated..please  what do I do?

 
ukoabasi Ekpoudom:

Upload some journal logs in order to see the problem more clearly.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Good Afternoon, please from your answers I had sent a message to my broker, and they have rectified the issue..The message is showing Trading has been enabled-hedging mode. I want to know the type of message I will see on my journal tab to know that I have connected to the signal provider, ready for the copy trading.
Thank you so much.
 
ukoabasi Ekpoudom:
Follow these instructions: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
Good evening, please i am still have issues synchronizing, after i followed the instructions you gave, my broker sent me an email about what i should do, which i did....i was given a message that trading has been enabled- hedging mode, but after i proceeded to the signals to agree to the tems of use of the signal service and also set other parameters, i still got the same meassage below 2020.06.14 15:03:16.272 Signal '51050342': signal provider has balance 8 412.98 AUD, leverage 1:500; subscriber has balance 12.20 USD, leverage 1:500 2020.06.14 15:03:16.295 Signal '51050342': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 0.2% 2020.06.14 15:03:16.295 Signal '51050342': signal provider has position [#73506373 sell 1.01 EURUSD 1.12237 tp: 1.12175] 2020.06.14 15:03:16.295 Signal '51050342': copy position [#73506373 sell 1.01 EURUSD 1.12237 tp: 1.12175] 2020.06.14 15:03:16.296 Trades '51050342': market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.12175 2020.06.14 15:03:16.512 Trades '51050342': failed market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.12175 [Market closed] 2020.06.14 15:03:16.512 Signal '51050342': trade request failed [market sell 0.01 EURUSD tp: 1.12175], 'Automated Trading Robot 2' synchronization terminated 2020.06.14 15:03:16.513 Signal '51050342': synchronization terminated, cannot copy position [#73506373 sell 1.01 EURUSD 1.12237 tp: 1.12175] 2020.06.14 15:03:16.513 Signal '51050342': synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled what should i do please?
