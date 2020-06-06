Volkswagen is considering cutting costs to deal with the crisis

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Volkswagen is considering cutting costs to deal with the crisis

Volkswagen is considering cutting costs to help tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a German automaker spokesman said on Saturday.



The representative recently said that this issue was discussed at an internal event when he was asked about a report in the industry magazine Automobilwoch

Automobilwoche quoted Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess as telling top managers at a meeting on Thursday: "We must significantly cut R&D expenditure, investments and fixed costs compared with the previous planning."

source..

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Volkswagen considering more cost cuts to cope with downturn
Volkswagen considering more cost cuts to cope with downturn
  • Reuters Editorial
  • www.reuters.com
FILE PHOTO: A worker wears a protective mask at the Volkswagen assembly line after VW re-starts Europe's largest car factory after coronavirus shutdown in Wolfsburg, Germany, April 27, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Swen Pfoertner/File Photo BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen is considering more cost cuts to...
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