Volkswagen is considering cutting costs to deal with the crisis
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Volkswagen is considering cutting costs to deal with the crisis
Volkswagen is considering cutting costs to help tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a German automaker spokesman said on Saturday.
The representative recently said that this issue was discussed at an internal event when he was asked about a report in the industry magazine Automobilwoch
Automobilwoche quoted Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess as telling top managers at a meeting on Thursday: "We must significantly cut R&D expenditure, investments and fixed costs compared with the previous planning."
source..
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4: