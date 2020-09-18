Issue migrating to VPS for the first time
Hi,
I'm trying to migrate my account along with my EA to a VPS and I'm getting an error message saying that my EA version is too old and recompile it.
I'm aware that one solution is to contact the vendor of this EA, but unfortunately I don't have the option to get in touch with him.
Can anyone help me or came across this issue?
My EA is working fine on my desktop.
Thanks,
Invictustrader
Try to recompile it on MetaEditor and if it still gives errors, you need to find a coder to update it for you (Freelance).
Hi there is not an option for my problem.
My problem is that the vps is not working it IS NOT COPYING the trades right please see image below
How is that possible? the trader is winning and im losing money.
Please help me to solve this issue.
Regards
Javier Arevalo
Hi there is not an option for my problem.
My problem is that the vps is not working it IS NOT COPYING the trades right please see image below
How is that possible? the trader is winning and im losing money.
Please help me to solve this issue.
Regards
Javier Arevalo
Signal subscription?
Any errors are written in VPS logs/journal, so - look at the journal to understand everything).
And you can check the subscription procedure once again (just in case you missed something for example).
----------------
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I'm trying to migrate my account along with my EA to a VPS and I'm getting an error message saying that my EA version is too old and recompile it.
I'm aware that one solution is to contact the vendor of this EA, but unfortunately I don't have the option to get in touch with him.
Can anyone help me or came across this issue?
My EA is working fine on my desktop.
Thanks,
Invictustrader