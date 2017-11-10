Problem sending trade close confirmation email
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Hi MQL community,
When my EA closes a trade I want it to send me an email confirming if it was a winning or losing trade.
My problem is that it keeps sending multiple emails. I'm not sure if it's a problem with my code or a broader technical issue as
when I send the generic email "test", I sometimes receive multiple copies also. Can someone please help!
Please see journal entries and code below:
Regards, Tim